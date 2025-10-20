Brompton Gasworks to be reborn as vibrant neighbourhood

Release date: 20/10/25

One of the most complex soil remediation projects in South Australia’s history is now complete with the site of the Brompton Gasworks now safe and ready for homes, open spaces and new community amenities.

The Malinauskas Labor Government through Renewal SA in partnership with developer MAB have released a masterplan for The Gasworks which will become a vibrant new urban village.

The Gasworks will feature 800 homes, 15% of which will be affordable, a hotel and employment hub, retail spaces and 25% open space.

Important heritage features including the Chief Street wall, retort house and other significant structures will be restored and integrated into the redevelopment.

The remediation process employed cutting-edge soil treatment techniques, including the use of the largest remediation tent ever constructed in the state (a 5,000m² enclosure).

The tents enabled safe excavation and treatment of contaminated soil, housing multiple earthmoving machines and trucks within enclosed structures.

With an $800 million capital investment, the project will support an average of 190 construction jobs annually over 12 years, peaking at 310 jobs during intensive periods.

Once complete, The Gasworks will be home to around 2,000 residents.

The first release of homes is scheduled for late 2025, beginning with 39 architect-designed townhouses. Early in 2026, 112 Nightingale apartments will follow, featuring up to 50% affordable housing.

Around 8,000m² of open space will be released early in the project comprising of two parks and one urban square, representing about half of the total planned open space for the precinct.

The Gasworks is an iconic site with deep historical significance. Gas production began in Brompton in 1863, supporting Adelaide homes and businesses for nearly 150 years.

The Malinauskas Labor Government with developer MAB will now work to unlock and remediate the site of the former Port Stanvac oil refinery.

Up to 3,600 new homes will be built on the 230 hectare site at Port Stanvac, with 40 hectares of currently inaccessible coastline also set to become unlocked to the public.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The transformation of the Brompton Gasworks is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when the Government and private sector come together to shape South Australia's future.

Through visionary planning and the difficult work undertaken to make the land safe, this site is now unlocked for housing and the jobs that building this community will need.

The charm of Brompton and the legacy of the Gasworks will be preserved as this new neighbourhood takes shape.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Gasworks is going to be an icon of Adelaide’s inner-west and will become a national benchmark for urban renewal and complex land remediation.

Importantly, the project will ensure that the rich heritage of the area is honoured and embraced by a new, modern, vibrant community.

When the Government and the private sector work together like this, complex sites can be unlocked for the benefit of the community, and I thank MAB for all their work on this project so far.

Attributable to Andrew Buxton, MAB Managing Director

The Gasworks will transform an iconic Adelaide site into a vibrant urban precinct.

We’re blending heritage with sustainability to deliver more than 800 homes, parks, retail and jobs for the local community.

This project represents a significant $800 million investment in Adelaide’s future and we’re pleased to be releasing our first stage of residential homes in the coming months while supporting hundreds of local jobs during construction and creating a new urban village that will be home to around 2,000 residents.