Pubs, clubs and support services, to receive new gambling harm resources

Release date: 20/10/25

Over 450 pubs, clubs and support services in SA will be equipped with new resources to help patrons and clients recognise the early signs of gambling harm, particularly in those close to them.

The Gambling Harm Support SA posters, post cards and fact sheets, to be released this Gambling Harm Action Week (19-25 October), were developed with people who have lived experience of gambling harm.

The week’s theme this year, ‘Supporting those close to you’, highlights the importance of recognising the signs of gambling harm, having open conversations with those affected and taking care of your own well being.

The new posters and post cards provide an easy-to-use QR code which links users to the state government’s Gambling Harm Support SA website so they can find nearby help services, read personal stories and learn facts and myths about gambling.

Gambling harm support services will also receive physical fact sheets with a number of tips to help loved ones who may be having trouble, including:

How to spark a conversation about gambling harm

How to support children affected by gambling harm

Understanding why people gamble

How to access professional counselling.

As part of Gambling Harm Action Week, there will be another burst of the state government’s Spot the Harm, Stop the Harm campaign from 19 October to 5 November.

An independent evaluation of the initiative has shown the campaign is driving positive change, with 38 per cent of people who spent $100 or more a month on gambling saying the ads have helped them to cut down on their gambling.

This is important because we know people who spend $500 each month on gambling often say they are too embarrassed to ask for help or thought they could beat the problem on their own.

Federal government research released last month shows nearly 68 per cent of South Australians have gambled at least once over the past year, compared to the national average of just over 65 per cent.

According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies report, that’s a surge from the national average of 57 per cent in 2019.

Gambling harm isn’t just about losing money. It can impact mental health, relationships, work, and overall well-being.

South Australians are encouraged to learn more and access support by visiting: https://gamblingharmsupport.sa.gov.au/

If individuals require immediate help, they can contact the 24/7 Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858 or visit: https://www.gamblinghelponline.org.au/.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Gambling doesn’t just affect individuals – it affects families, friends and whole communities.

It is estimated more than 200,000 South Australians are negatively impacted by someone else’s gambling each year - and we have heard that people are failing to recognise the harm, particularly in its early stages.

We have also heard it can be incredibly difficult for families and friends to raise concerns about someone’s gambling. These resources have been developed by people who have helped to manage a loved one’s gambling and will help many South Australians to do the same.

Gambling Harm Action Week is about recognising the signs, supporting those close to us, and knowing where to go for help. These new factsheets are practical tools to help South Australians start those important conversations.

Attributable to lived experience in gambling harm speaker Bec Healy

I've come full circle and am now a peer worker with Lifeline Southeast gambling help service.

This is made possible due to my family's empathy, understanding, and openness to me sharing my story.

I've recently completed the Lived Experience in Gambling Harm program with Relationships Australia South Australia.

I can't speak highly enough of it and how it's helped me personally and professionally to reflect.