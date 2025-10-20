Nation-leading growth of SA students and courses

Release date: 20/10/25

South Australia has recorded nation-high increases in the number of government-funded vocational education and training (VET) students and courses in the first six months of the year.

Latest released by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) show that South Australian VET student numbers are up by 3.8 per cent, the largest – and only – increase in Australia in this period.

There were 57,645 students or 2,125 more than the first half of 2024, 10.6 percentage points above a national decline of 6.8 per cent. In addition, the numbers are up by 15.4 percent from 2022 and 19.1 per cent from 2019.

VET program enrolments went up by 2.8 per cent, which was also the largest and only increase in the nation.

There were 59,585 enrolments, an increase of 2.8 per cent or 1,615 more than the same period in 2024, 13.4 percentage points above the national decline of 10.6 per cent.

Of the 59,585 enrolments, 39,815 were in courses aligned to South Australian government priority areas, an increase of 4.7 per cent when compared to the same period in 2024. The proportion of courses in priority areas was 66.8 per cent, 1.2 percentage points higher than 2024.

South Australia also recorded the highest increase in the nation for subject enrolments, up by 6.1 per cent to 340,310, 19,620 more than the same period in 2024. This was 12.1 percentage points above the national decline of 6 per cent.

Other notable increases for South Australia were:

Apprentices or trainees up by 4.1 per cent, from 16,360 in 2024 to 17,035 – the second highest percentage increase in the nation.

Students attending TAFE, up 5.7 per cent to 29,285 or 1,580 more, 12.8 percentage points above the national decline of 7.1 per cent and the highest percentage increase in the nation.

Students attending non-TAFE, up 2.8 per cent to 29,225, an increase of 2.8 per cent or 785 more and 9.5 percentage points above the national decline of 6.7 per cent and the highest percentage increase in the nation.

Students identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander up by 11.9 per cent, from 2,570 in 2024 to 2,875 – the highest percentage increase in the nation.

School students up by 10.5 per cent, from 7,655 in 2024 to 8,455 – the highest percentage increase in the nation.

Hours of training delivered to students up by 10.6 per cent to 9,831,870.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The growth in this sector continues to reinforce our investment in TAFE and vocational education pathways in priority areas of importance to the state.

South Australia will be central to some of the nation’s most exciting projects, with major projects underway in the defence industry, construction, early childhood and health – and we need an agile skills system that can adapt to make the most of these opportunities.

There is a critical need for skilled workers right across the country so to see growth in students undertaking courses is exactly what we need at such a pivotal time.

This government’s commitment to vocational education and initiatives such as Fee-Free TAFE are positively influencing the choices people are making about their future, with South Australians now well aware they don’t have to go to university to embark on a well-paid long-term career.