Inspiring futures in space: Applications open for prestigious scholarships

Release date: 20/10/25

The state’s future space leaders can now apply for a Malinauskas Government-funded scholarship to take part in a prestigious education program that is launching exciting careers in space.

Four fully funded scholarships are available for future South Australian space leaders to attend the renowned Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program (SHSSP) in 2026.

Held from 12 January – 6 February 2026, the program is conducted in partnership by Adelaide University and International Space University (ISU) at Adelaide University’s Mawson Lakes campus.

The SHSSP is a multi-disciplinary intensive program for local and international talent who want to launch into the space profession and join South Australia’s space sector.

Places in the four-week, immersive program are highly sought after, attracting international participants and expert lecturers from leading space organisations such as NASA and the European Space Agency.

The program’s uniquely engaging format is conducted in alignment with the three ‘I’s’ of the ISU (Interdisciplinary, International, Intercultural), providing graduates with the key areas of knowledge required for today’s space profession including space science, exploration, applications, engineering, humanities, business, project management and human spaceflight.

The scholarships are funded by the South Australian Space Industry Centre (SASIC) on behalf of the Government of South Australia.

Applications for the SASIC 2026 SHSSP scholarships are open until 30 October 2025.

Learn more and apply for the SASIC 2026 SHSSP scholarships.

Quotes

Attributable to Michael Brown

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to providing the South Australian space sector with a pipeline of qualified future space leaders who can play an integral role in the sector’s growth.

Many graduates of the Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program have gone on to full-time employment in our thriving space sector within more than 100-plus space-related organisations, the Australian Space Agency and research institutes.

I am proud to support a new group of scholarship recipients in 2026 to have a truly international experience close to home, that will launch them into the exciting world of space exploration and innovation.

Attributable to Professor Jodie Conduit, Pro Vice Chancellor, College of Business and Law, Adelaide University

Adelaide University is delighted to partner with the International Space University to deliver this world-class space education program in South Australia.

The Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program represents our commitment to fostering the next generation of space professionals through innovative, interdisciplinary education.

This intensive program enables participants to engage with leading international experts and develop the diverse skill set essential for success in today's rapidly evolving space industry.

We're particularly proud that this partnership attracts top talent from around the globe to Adelaide University, while providing exceptional opportunities for local students to access internationally recognised space education.

We extend our thanks to the South Australian Government for supporting the next generation of space professionals through the provision of these scholarships.

Attributable to Tash Moy, SASIC SHSSP 2025 scholarship recipient

The Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program was an immensely rewarding experience that has changed me professionally, academically and personally.

The SHSSP25 cohort was incredibly diverse with participants from 12 countries and a wide range of disciplines, giving me a global professional network that I will leverage for international collaboration in the space industry.

SHSSP was a transformative experience, and I look forward to applying my knowledge to support the South Australian space ecosystem.