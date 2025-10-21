New Homes in Preston Hollow Find Water Usage Rights Relief with Softened Water

Hard water causes calcium deposits on faucets Mother installs home water softener in Preston Hollow, TX.

PRESTON HOLLOW, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas needs more water. The state has the 3rd largest population growth in the country at 1.8%. The hidden cost of sourcing more water? Water hardness has increased significantly.This hard water creates limescale and mineral buildup in water using appliances and fresh water pipes.Local plumbing company, Mother, is looking at new ways to combat hard water and prevent service calls for their homeowners. Mother Modern Plumbing ’s staff completed the WaterTech University Certification Program. A program designed by one of the leading US-based manufacturers of water softeners.“We have people call us every week for water heater repairs,” explains Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother. “When we open those heaters up to inspect, they’re almost always filled with sediment and mineral scaling.”The Dallas public water supply is notoriously hard thanks to sediment runoff in surface water sources like Lake Lavon. KXII News 12 Texoma reports Texas has the 6th hardest water in America.The minerals in hard water cause water heaters to leak and fail, buildup that blocks sewer lines, faded colors in the wash and gunky buildup on shower faucets. “Scaling is the #1 cause of plumbing repairs and poor water delivery in Dallas,” says Mother’s Master Plumber Dillon Ashton.To combat this burden, homeowners in Preston Hollow and other “newer” Dallas zips are installing water softening systems in their houses. WaterTech reports a 16% year-over-year increase in whole home water treatment and softening systems, with significant adoption in North Texas zip codes with newer homes.These systems prohibit mineral scaling in pipes, appliances and fixtures- allowing homeowners to save money in the face of water usage restrictions. Mother reviewed a recent WaterTech study which compared 15 years of home expenses before and after water softener installation. It found households with water softening systems saved an average of $1,550 per year on water bills, cleaning supplies and plumbing repairs over those that didn’t.“A 4-person household saves 51% of its annual water-related costs by installing a water softener system,” the review concludes. “On average, most homeowners make their money back on water softener installation within 20-26 months of purchase.”The battle over water usage rights in Dallas-Fort Worth appears far from over. For now, creative cost-saving measures like water softening are giving local owners of newer homes some much-needed relief.###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. Now WaterTech Certified, the company offers professional-grade water testing and softener installations for homeowners concerned about rising hardness levels and long-term plumbing health. Learn more at callmother.com

