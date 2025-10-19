Sherwin-Williams Universal Khaki (SW 6150): 2026 Color of the Year Perfect for Denver Homes

DAECO PAINTING Sherwin-Williams' 2026 Color of the Year, Universal Khaki (SW 6150)

Find out why Sherwin-Williams' 2026 Color of the Year, Universal Khaki (SW 6150), is a perfect, versatile neutral for Denver homes, interiors, and exteriors.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver homeowners are increasingly gravitating toward warm, adaptable tones that not only elevate interior design but also withstand the city’s intense, high-altitude sunlight. Sherwin-Williams’ 2026 Color of the Year, Universal Khaki (SW 6150) , is emerging as the new neutral favorite across a broad spectrum of Denver residences—from historic bungalows to contemporary luxury homes.Don Sanchez, Lead Designer at DAECO Painting, a premier local painting and design firm, shares firsthand insight: “We're seeing Universal Khaki resonate in Denver because it's a timeless color that handles our bright sun beautifully. It creates a cozy feel for older homes with lots of character or acts as a sophisticated, natural backdrop for sleek modern builds. This adaptability is exactly why clients are choosing it.”Local project highlights by DAECO Painting showcase Universal Khaki’s broad appeal. In West Highlands , this shade was expertly applied to custom kitchen cabinets, enhancing morning light and creating a welcoming atmosphere. Similarly, in Washington Park , Universal Khaki was used for exterior trim on a historic bungalow, with Sherwin-Williams’ durable formulation holding up against Colorado’s weather extremes—an essential quality for homeowners here.DAECO Painting has observed a 40% increase over the past year in demand for neutral palettes, reflecting a trend toward colors that blend dynamic natural lighting with timeless aesthetics. This shift is aligned with broader Colorado design preferences, where sustainable, enduring finishes are prized amid evolving design trends.Universal Khaki pairs fluidly with warm whites like Alabaster (SW 7008) and Creamy (SW 7012), creating softer, layered interiors. Accent colors favored by Denver designers include burgundy Cordovan, navy blues, and natural greens, mirroring the Rocky Mountain landscape and changing seasons. This balance of warm warmth and versatility aligns with the lifestyle values of Denver’s homeowners, offering elegance without the fleeting nature of trend-driven choices.Multimedia assets featuring high-resolution photos of DAECO’s West Highlands and Washington Park projects, showcasing Universal Khaki’s transformative impact, are available upon request. These visuals highlight how natural light and architectural details interplay with this color, helping journalists and designers visualize its potential.About DAECO Painting:DAECO Painting is a Denver-based, family-owned company specializing in luxury interior and exterior residential painting. With two decades of experience, DAECO is celebrated for precise craftsmanship and a client-focused approach, catering to sophisticated residential markets with technical mastery and personalized service.About Sherwin-Williams:Since 1866, Sherwin-Williams has been a global leader in paints and coatings, known for its innovation and sustainability initiatives. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, it serves a diverse clientele across professional, commercial, and retail sectors worldwide with a comprehensive range of products designed to inspire lasting beauty.Don Sanchez Lead Designer,DAECO PAINTINGPhone: (303) 999-8864Website: daecopainting.comDenver homeowners and interior designers interested in exploring Universal Khaki’s potential can schedule a free, personalized in-home color consultation with DAECO Painting. This service delivers expert color guidance tailored to distinct lighting and architectural styles and includes an exclusive Universal Khaki style guide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.