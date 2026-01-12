PQT Health Unveils Dyvine EHR™ Rollout for Rural Healthcare Boost

Next-generation, AI-powered electronic health record platform designed to revolutionize how rural practitioners, clinics, and hospitals deliver care.

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PQT Health, at the forefront of health technology advancements, kicks off the rollout of Dyvine EHR™, a forward-thinking AI-driven electronic health record tool crafted to overhaul care in rural settings for practitioners, small clinics, and community hospitals

Powered by a secure, FHIR-ready Microsoft Azure setup and accessible via mobile apps or web interfaces, Dyvine EHR™ democratizes advanced systems that big institutions take for granted, bringing them to overlooked and underserved regions without the hefty price tag or steep learning curve. The goal? To mend the tech shortfall in rural medicine, arming providers with essentials that boost speed, links between teams, and budget-friendliness.

Kenneth Armstrong, President of PQT Health, points out the real struggles: "Rural providers are the unsung heroes of our healthcare system, but they're often stuck with clunky old tech, thin staffs, and no easy way to get modern tools. Dyvine EHR™ flips that script by weaving together AI, cloud tech, and Telehealth for a smooth workflow that lets them zero in on patient care."

The system packs in smart AI for note-taking, hands-off claims processing, ongoing patient tracking from afar, and easy telehealth option perks that smaller outfits rarely get. Its user-friendly design means even a one-person shop can run as sharp as a major network. On top of that, the My Life 360™ patient app lets patients hop into virtual appointments, pull up their files, check meds, log meds, and see billing info on the spot.

Backing its commitment to rural progress, PQT Health offers customized onboarding assistance, skill-building sessions, and special deals on costs for neighborhood health centers, vital access facilities, and lone wolves in underserved zones. Arturo Golembiewski, Chief Business Officer of PQT Health adds, "We're not shipping out software; we're opening doors to possibilities. Every doctor, no matter the address, should have elite tools at hand."

Head over to https://pqthealth.com/dyvine for details or to book a demo.

About PQT Health

PQT Health is a health technology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through AI-driven, cloud-based solutions that enhance care delivery, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes. Its flagship product, Dyvine EHR®, embodies the company’s vision of creating equitable access to cutting-edge healthcare technology for all communities.

