Santech Holdings Limited Files Its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STEC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santech Holdings Ltd. (“Santech” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEC) today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 17, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on Santech’s investor relations website at https://ir.santechholdings.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be sent to ir@santechholdings.com.About Santech Holdings LimitedSantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a technology-focused company. The Company is actively developing technology businesses in verticals including e-commerce, digital assets, consumer healthcare, and other areas of consumer and enterprise technology. The Company believes that early-stage technology ventures may offer exceptional growth opportunities, and seeks to identify and nurture such high-potential ventures. For more information, please visit https://ir.santechholdings.com Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.Investor Contact:

