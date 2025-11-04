VR Piano Game 'Sigure' Launches on Kickstarter — Play Classical Pieces and J-POP on a Real Piano — in VR

A player experiences the VR piano game “Sigure,” where users can play Classical Pieces and J-POP on a real piano. Even beginners can play.

Your favorite rhythm game comes to life on a real piano.

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR Piano, Inc. today announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for “Sigure”, a new VR piano game that lets anyone play Classical Pieces and J-POP on a real piano — just like a rhythm game.

Even if you can’t read sheet music, Sigure allows you to follow falling notes in VR and play intuitively on your actual keyboard. It’s designed so that anyone can enjoy the joy of performance, regardless of skill level or musical background.

It features the unique “Stay Notes” system, which pauses the notes until you hit the correct key — making it perfect for beginners who want to learn at their own pace.

Kickstarter Campaign Page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vrpiano/play-japanese-anime-songs-and-j-pop-on-piano

There are 100 limited Early Bird rewards available for the first backers.

“We created Sigure so that even those who once gave up on piano can rediscover the joy of playing,” said Tomo, Founder & CEO of VR Piano, Inc.

In addition, under the supervision of experienced piano instructors who specialize in teaching adult beginners, we have developed an original step-up program that helps players naturally improve their skills.

Even complete beginners can learn piano from the very basics — starting with proper finger movements and gradually building their technique.

By merging gaming and real-world instruments, Sigure introduces a completely new way to experience music — bridging the gap between rhythm games and real performance.

VR Piano, Inc.

https://vrpiano.co.jp/en/

VR Piano Game “Sigure” — Anyone Can Play, Like a Rhythm Game

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.