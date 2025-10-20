Anastasia Andreani Named Judge for Mehron’s ‘30 Days of Halloween’ as Her Global Beauty Academy Expands and Gives Back

Anastasia Andreani, Founder & CEO of Vizio Makeup Academy, Beverly Hills, California.

Anastasia Andreani judges Mehron’s “30 Days of Halloween” and expands Vizio’s global beauty education, while giving back at Marbella on a Mission.

Artistry is storytelling. Through education, we help others find their voice, confidence, and creativity—and that’s what makes beauty truly powerful.” — Anastasia Andreani, Founder & CEO, Vizio Makeup Academy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anastasia Andreani Named Judge for Mehron’s “30 Days of Halloween” Contest as Her Global Beauty Education Empire Expands and Gives BackInternational beauty entrepreneur and educator Anastasia Andreani, founder of Vizio Makeup Academy , continues to inspire creativity, empower artists, and make a difference worldwide. Recognized for her leadership in online beauty education and her commitment to philanthropy, Andreani was recently selected as a judge for Mehron Makeup ’s “30 Days of Halloween” Contest, a global celebration of artistry and imagination.Since launching Vizio Makeup Academy in 2014, Andreani has helped redefine what it means to learn beauty professionally. Her accredited online academy has trained thousands of students in more than 80 countries, offering flexible, high-quality programs that meet professional standards. Vizio’s growing influence has inspired the creation of new schools across Dubai, France, Italy, and Canada, among others, through its unique franchise and private-label education model.A New Era of Beauty EducationAndreani’s approach to education blends technology, artistry, and mentorship. Vizio Makeup Academy’s accredited programs provide students with the opportunity to earn professional certification online while receiving feedback from industry experts. The curriculum spans a full range of disciplines — from classic beauty and bridal techniques to editorial and special effects makeup.“Empowering others through creativity and education has always been my mission,” said Anastasia Andreani, Founder and CEO of Vizio Makeup Academy. “Seeing students and partner schools succeed around the world reminds me that beauty is truly a universal language.”By combining accessibility with accreditation, Andreani’s model has opened doors for artists who once lacked access to professional training. Many cosmetology schools, medical spas, and salons now integrate Vizio’s curriculum to help their students earn recognized certifications and expand their skills in the competitive beauty industry.A Seat at the Table: Judging Mehron’s “30 Days of Halloween”In recognition of her creative leadership, Andreani was invited to join the judging panel for Mehron Makeup’s “30 Days of Halloween” Contest. The annual event celebrates artistry, storytelling, and transformation — qualities that have long defined her own career.“Being part of Mehron’s contest is a true honor,” Andreani shared. “Halloween is one of the most creative times of the year for makeup artists. It gives people a chance to tell stories through color and imagination — and that’s what artistry is all about.”Her inclusion in the contest’s judging panel highlights Andreani’s dual impact as both an educator and creative force, bridging the professional and artistic sides of beauty education.Serving Up Hope at Marbella on a MissionAndreani’s passion for giving back extends far beyond her professional work. She recently took part in the Marbella on a Mission Tennis Tournament for Cancer at Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano, California, a charity event benefiting the American Cancer Society. The annual tournament brings together athletes and community members to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.Andreani both competed in the event and contributed a luxury auction basket on behalf of Vizio Makeup Academy to support the organization’s fundraising efforts.“Cancer has touched so many families, including my own,” Andreani said. “Participating in Marbella on a Mission was deeply meaningful — we played for those who can’t, and we raised hope in the process.”Inspiring a Global CommunityThrough her work with Vizio Makeup Academy and ASFA Spa Facial Academy, Andreani continues to lead a movement of creativity and empowerment that transcends borders. Her dedication to education and community upliftment has made her one of the most influential voices in modern beauty education.With new partnerships forming around the world and more schools adopting Vizio’s curriculum each year, Andreani remains committed to her vision: a world where artistry and education work hand in hand to inspire confidence and opportunity.About Anastasia AndreaniAnastasia Andreani is an entrepreneur, educator, and creative visionary based in Beverly Hills, California. She is the founder of Vizio Makeup Academy and ASFA Spa Facial Academy, both internationally accredited online schools offering professional beauty education to students worldwide. Through innovation, mentorship, and a mission rooted in empowerment, Andreani continues to redefine the future of beauty education.Media ContactAnastasia AndreaniFounder & CEO

