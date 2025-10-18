ICE Arrests Violent Illegal Alien Child Rapist Released by Richmond’s Sanctuary Policies

An ICE arrest detainer for this child rapist was not honored and he was released

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the October 14, 2025, arrest of Rick Martinez Lopez, a criminal illegal alien pedophile from Guatemala with multiple convictions in the commonwealth of Virginia. His criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault of child, failure to register as a sex offender, and probation violation.

In August 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer on Martinez Lopez with the Richmond City Jail. They stated they would not honor the detainer and released this child predator back into the community.

Rick Martinez Lopez

“To allow a convicted pedophile, registered sex offender, illegal alien to freely roam Virginia streets is barbaric,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is unconscionable to think sanctuary policies and political activists would rather protect this sicko than our own nation’s children. Every sanctuary politician in Virginia is putting the safety of Americans at risk with their dangerous and lawless policies.”

Martinez Lopez entered the United States at an unknown date and time and without inspection by an immigration official.

ICE law enforcement officers will continue working without pay during the Democrats’ shutdown to ensure the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens are removed from our streets.