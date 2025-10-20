Juicy Jellies Cannabis Infused Gelatin Shots Launch in AZ, Blending Innovation, Inclusion, & a New Generation of Owners

First-of-its-kind cannabis-infused gelatin shots debut under a next-generation carrying forward the legacy of an industry pioneer

Juicy Jellies is a fresh approach to edibles that values quality and conscience.” — Donna Swain, Marketing Director

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juicy Jellies Cannabis Infused Gelatin Shots™ is launching as a first in class, highly effective premium cannabis edible in the Arizona market. The single-serve gelatin shots are formulated with the Azuca® TiME Activator to speed up the onset of the effects. Unlike typical edibles, the Juicy Jellies proprietary formulation provides consumers with a 5-15 minute predictable medicating experience.Veteran cannabis entrepreneur Ingrid Warrick created the Juicy Jellies product line in 2020, but its launch was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic. Warrick subsequently retired from the industry and left the state but returned in early 2025 and worked briefly in edibles production. That experience gave her an opportunity to see the rapid growth of the industry, largely due to the passage of adult use. It was at that point Warrick decided to revive the concept, however she knew she needed to identify younger leaders who, with mentorship, could take the reigns of the company.“In this business, progress relies on who has a seat at the table,” Warrick said. “As a minority woman, I feel particularly responsible to enable the next generation to lead and build a more inclusive, equitable cannabis industry. Working with my talented partners daily, there’s no doubt that I identified the right people. They are truly taking the reins and running with them”.Co-owners Donna Swain (Marketing Director), Raquel Muñoz-Olea (Administrative Director), and Ray Rodriguez (Transport Director) bring experience in Arizona’s licensed cannabis industry. The company’s mission is to create an equitable workplace, build strong ties with facility agents and the cannabis community, and to support the network of Juicy Jellies retailers.Swain calls Juicy Jellies “a fresh approach to edibles that values quality and conscience.” Through the Facility Agent Ambassador Program with SparkPlug, the company acknowledges that budtenders are key business partners. We will reward our budtenders regularly with cash incentives and monthly recognition events. The program will in turn benefit our dispensary owners with increased sales and consumer loyalty.”Wholesale orders for Juicy Jellies can be placed on the LeafLink® distribution platform . The company is targeting select dispensaries in the state for placement of the product and will focus its marketing efforts towards directing the Juicy Jellies consumer to those dispensaries.The brand will host its official product launch event on October 28th at 435 Collective in Phoenix, open to all licensed Arizona Facility Agents. It will then co-sponsor AZ Mita’s industry meeting on October 29th. The team is slated to exhibit at MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas (Dec. 2nd-5th) in Mita’s Brand, Manufacturing, and Distribution Pavilion. The company’s exhibit will highlight its licensing opportunities for the brand in other legal markets.

