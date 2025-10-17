LifeSize Captures the Human Experience on Poetic 24-Track Album

LifeSize Featured Photo Tracklist for LifeSize Image and Artwork by Joe Tamel and George Kander

Produced by Grammy-Winner Dave Darling, the Genre-Bending Collection Taps Into Love, Loss, Survival & the Spirit of California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeSize, the musical project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Scott Marshall, will release its most expansive and emotionally resonant work to date with the self-titled double album LifeSize, arriving October 17, 2025 on vinyl and digital platforms. Building on three critically praised albums, each marked by Scott’s genre-blending sound and vivid storytelling, this release offers a "best of" statement that distills his most powerful musical moments into one collection.

Following the critical acclaim of 2020’s Woolsey - a poignant tribute to California wildfires and personal rebirth - Marshall returns with a 24-track odyssey that traverses the full range of the human experience: from searing heartbreak and political unrest to spiritual awakening, redemption, and enduring love. “LifeSize is a deeply personal collection,” says Marshall. “I’m lucky I was able to get both joy and healing in the creation of this album. Everyone has experienced some form of love, great loss, redemption - and many of the other human experiences I delve into. I truly hope that listeners will find compassion and solace in my music.”

The album was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Darling (Def Leppard, Janiva Magness, Brian Setzer), with additional production and mixing by Scott Marshall and Ryan Lipman. The project features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Janiva Magness on lead vocals for the soul-stirring track “Always,” as well as acclaimed musicians Arlan Schierbaum, Carl Sealove, Elizabeth Wight, Jeff Turmes, and Roger Carter.

Written largely on Marshall’s 1966 Gibson 330, the only guitar he salvaged from the devastating Woolsey fire, LifeSize is as much about rebuilding as it is about remembering. “Every time I looked at it, touched it and played it, it was visceral,” he shares. “As if the guitar embodied the whole of my experiences and I had to somehow make it speak to get its stories out.” Blending alternative, roots-rock, pop, and cinematic storytelling, LifeSize nods to legends like Mark Lanegan, Nick Cave, The National, and Daniel Lanois, while carving out a singular sound that’s unmistakably Marshall’s. His voice - intimate yet widescreen - narrates tales of survival (“Buried Alive”), lust and longing (“Black Car”), spiritual reflection (“Man of Tao”), and fatherhood (“Where Does the Light Go?”) with poetic depth and raw vulnerability.

Highlights from the record include the aching single “California Home,” a love letter to the Golden State; the brooding groove of “Cobra & Mongoose”; and the sweeping closer “Constellations,” which distills the album’s cosmic themes of connection and transcendence.

LifeSize’s previous releases have earned praise from The SoCal Sound’s Mimi Chen, KRSH’s Bill Bowker, and Jim Harrington of MediaNews Group, who wrote: “The music is impressive on so many different levels… a collection of vastly appealing roots-rock tunes that should appeal to fans of Mark Knopfler, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen.” Airplay includes KCSN, KEXP, and The Krush. With this new release, LifeSize is not just revisiting the past but redefining it - offering listeners an album that’s both eternal and timely.

About Scott Marshall.

Scott Marshall, the artist behind LifeSize, came of age in Seattle during a cultural boom that shaped his creative foundation. Growing up between households after his parents’ divorce, he absorbed a wide spectrum of sounds, from The Beatles and Hendrix to Sonic Youth and Screaming Trees, influences that continue to inform his expansive pop-rock sound.

After relocating to California following years of travel, Marshall began releasing music under the name LifeSize with Grammy-winning producer Dave Darling. The three critically acclaimed albums he's released so far have earned national airplay on KCSN, KEXP, and The Krush, and won praise from critics for his blend of roots-rock storytelling and genre-crossing ambition. His breakout album, "Woolsey," doubled as a tribute to California and a fundraiser for wildfire recovery, with proceeds benefiting Direct Relief.

With a voice both intimate yet expansive, Marshall continues to craft music that's timeless and resonant.

