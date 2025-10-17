Travel Advisory Update: Truck and Large Vehicle Restriction at Wickford Roundabout Construction Project in Place Through October 28

RHODE ISLAND, October 17 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will continue its restriction for trucks, buses and other large vehicles through the mini-roundabout work zone at the intersection of Brown Street, Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) and Phillips Street in the village of Wickford in North Kingstown.

The restriction will be in place 24 hours a day for the remainder of next week and into the following week, through Tuesday, October 28, and is necessary for the construction of islands and the roundabout. Schedule updates will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories#SouthCounty.

A police officer will be present to assist oversized vehicles through the work zone. RIDOT encourages operators of these vehicles to seek alternate routes, including Tower Hill Road (Route 1) and West Main Street to access Wickford village. Large trucks coming from points south on Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) are to follow a truck detour using Route 138 to Route 1.

The work zone will be accessible to all passenger vehicles. Local access to all shops, restaurants and residences on Brown Street, Boston Neck Road, and Phillips Street will be maintained during the week.

Working in coordination with the Town of North Kingstown, RIDOT is building the mini-roundabout outside the summer tourism season with work taking place during late evening and overnight hours to minimize disruption to motorists, pedestrians and the business community. The roundabout is scheduled to be installed by the end of October, weather permitting.

More information about this project is available at www.ridot.net/projects/WickfordRoundabout. This web page also includes a form to sign up to receive regular project updates.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Wickford Roundabout is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.