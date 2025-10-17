What I Wish You Knew: An Addict’s Story Offers an Honest Look Inside Addiction from Experience

What I Wish You Knew: An Addict's Story by Scott King provides a close look at addiction through his personal experience.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Scott King presents What I Wish You Knew: An Addict’s Story , a powerful look at addiction told through lived experience. The book sheds light on what addiction truly is, how it destroys lives, and why understanding it, not simply treating it, is the key to helping addicts and their families find a way forward.Addiction has been studied, debated, and defined in countless ways by experts, yet it continues to devastate families and communities worldwide. What sets What I Wish You Knew apart is its perspective. Rather than another clinical analysis or recovery manual, it is a firsthand account that helps readers grasp the reality of addiction. Its manipulations, its lies, and its far-reaching consequences.King’s writing draws from his own experiences with addiction. The book moves beyond personal narrative to examine the broader truths about addictive behavior, responsibility, and the difference between helping and enabling.In his pages, readers encounter hard truths about the choices addicts make and the manipulative patterns that allow addiction to grow.For King, the goal of this book is not to outline a step-by-step program or offer easy solutions. It’s to develop understanding. He challenges both addicts and those trying to help them to face addiction with honesty and accountability. His central message is that recovery begins with choice."What I Wish You Knew" speaks to anyone affected by addiction, whether living through it or watching someone they love fight it. By sharing his journey and insights, Scott King invites readers to look beyond labels and theories and truly understand what addiction looks like from the inside out.What I Wish You Knew: An Addict’s Story is now available online.About the AuthorScott King is an author and speaker who writes from personal experience with addiction and recovery . His work focuses on helping both addicts and their families understand the complex realities of addiction and the choices that drive it. Through his honest storytelling, King aims to break the misconceptions surrounding addiction and inspire others to face it with knowledge, compassion, and truth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.