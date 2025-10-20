Buzzaar Launches in the USA: The First AI-Driven Marketplace Connecting South Asian and Middle Eastern Communities

Buy the world without leaving yours

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Buy the world without leaving yours.”Rockville, MD – October 2025 — The launch of Buzzaar www.gobuzzaar.com ) marks a new chapter in ethnic eCommerce for the United States. Designed for South Asian and Middle Eastern consumers, Buzzaar brings together over 5,000 curated products from 400+ leading brands across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE and the Middle East, making it the most comprehensive online ethnic marketplace in North America.Operated by 1World Marketplace LLC ( www.1world-group.com ) , a U.S.-based digital commerce and technology conglomerate — Buzzaar combines global supply chain expertise with local fulfillment. 1World Marketplace has a proven track record of scaling major brands such as Shan Foods, Olper’s, National Foods, Britannia, Bru Coffee, and Daniya Dates across leading retail and online platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Temu. With its robust warehousing, pick-and-pack, and last-mile delivery network across the USA and Canada, 1World Marketplace continues to redefine eCommerce enablement in the region.AI Meets CultureBuzzaar’s platform leverages AI-driven personalization and geo-fenced technology to show products available for fast delivery based on the shopper’s ZIP code. It intelligently adapts to user preferences and browsing history, creating a seamless, intuitive shopping experience. Whether customers are searching for spices, snacks, halal meats, or frozen meals, Buzzaar ensures authentic products reach their doorsteps — fast and fresh.Customer-Centric ExperienceWith flat-rate free shipping on orders above $64.99, a 1,000-point ($10) sign-up reward, and bonus loyalty points on every purchase, Buzzaar is designed to reward repeat customers. The marketplace is also preparing to roll out fresh produce, frozen foods, and halal meat deliveries across all U.S. states in the coming months.Empowering Local RetailersBeyond consumers, Buzzaar empowers local U.S.-based ethnic retailers by connecting them to the online economy. Retailers can partner regionally with Buzzaar to gain exclusive cluster-based territories (100–200 miles radius) without technical integration fees or additional staffing. The model creates a win-win ecosystem, allowing stores to increase online revenues without cannibalizing walk-in sales.Building Global CorridorsAt Buzzaar, our mission goes far beyond online convenience — it’s about bridging cultures, connecting hearts, and empowering communities. Every grocery order, sweet box, or gift shipped through Buzzaar tells a story of care that crosses borders.Through our Global Corridors initiative, we’re redefining cross-border commerce by enabling diaspora communities to seamlessly send essentials, festive foods, and personal care items to loved ones abroad — with local billing and international doorstep delivery.This borderless model doesn’t just move products — it moves emotions, memories, and traditions. Whether it’s a parent sending favorite spices to their children in college overseas or families sharing sweets across continents during festivals, Buzzaar ensures every shipment carries a sense of home.Our vision is ambitious yet deeply human — to expand these global corridors from the U.S. to Canada, the U.K., the EU, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, the UAE, KSA, and the Gulf region. By connecting regional retailers, manufacturers, and logistics partners, we aim to build the world’s largest community-driven, cross-border eCommerce network, uniting millions through everyday essentials that feel like home.A Message from Leadership“Buzzaar isn’t just another online store , it’s a movement to connect global diasporas to their roots,” said Qazi F Jamil CEO & Director of 1World Marketplace ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/qazifj/ ) . “We’re building the largest cultural commerce ecosystem that celebrates identity, convenience, and trust.”For Retailer and Brand PartnershipsRetailers and distributors interested in partnering with Buzzaar can sign up at www.gobuzzaar.com/retailers Brands and advertisers can explore campaign opportunities via www.gobuzzaar.com/advertisers Media Contact:1World Marketplace LLC5506 Edson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852, USAcs@gobuzzaar.com | 🌐 www.gobuzzaar.com

Buzzaar: Now Serving Communities Across America. From coast to coast, connecting every home, every heart. Free delivery on all orders of $64.99!

