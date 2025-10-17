VideoCX.io Brings Its AI-Powered Video Banking Platform to the ANZ Market

VideoCX.io introduces its AI-powered video banking platform to the ANZ market, helping banks deliver secure, branch-like experiences on video. AWS and VideoCX.io highlight how video conferencing technology is transforming the BFSI sector through secure, AI-powered customer engagement.

VideoCX.io expands into ANZ to help banks deliver secure, AI-enabled customer journeys and reduce branch operating costs.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VideoCX.io Brings Its AI-Powered Video Banking Platform to the ANZ MarketThis AWS-backed tech is quietly powering 3 million secure banking video calls every monthAs Australian banks are battling low walk-ins at physical branches but steadily rising operating costs. Into this steps VideoCX.io, an AWS-backed global video banking platform that already powers more than 3 million secure video calls every month for leading banks and insurers across Asia.Founded in 2017, VideoCX.io has quickly become the world’s most feature-rich video banking platform, trusted by 75+ banks, lenders and insurance companies in markets such as India, Singapore, Brazil, Turkey, and ThailandNow, the company is bringing its proven platform to the Australian and New Zealand financial services sector.Human Touch in Digital BankingMajor Australian banks are rapidly scaling down physical networks, citing rising costs and declining foot traffic. But customer needs—whether for onboarding, loan/ wealth advisory, or day-to-day customer service—have not diminished. VideoCX.io offers a secure, branch-like experience on video, enabling customers to interact with their bank or insurer anytime, anywhere, without needing to visit a branch.“Video banking is not just a reaction to declining branch visits—it represents the next generation of customer convenience. This is more than a call: it recreates the physical connection of a branch visit in a digital format, bringing the banker to the customer’s living room, office, or mobile device. For customers, this shift is about more than just convenience—it’s about freedom. Imagine a young professional completing their loan application over video during a lunch break, or an elderly customer receiving step-by-step guidance on their insurance claim without leaving the comfort of home. Every interaction is faster, simpler, and on their terms. For banks, the efficiencies are equally significant: a National Video Branch can save over 11 million AUD in the first year from a single branch, and more than 19 million AUD across 10 branches in five years. it’s the future of financial services,” said Rudrajeet Desai, Founder & CEO of VideoCX.io. “With our platform, banks can replicate the entire branch experience digitally—whether it’s KYC, support, loan underwriting, or financial advisory—while saving on infrastructure and giving customers unmatched convenience.”Enterprise-Grade Banking on VideoVideoCX.io’s white-labelled platform integrates directly into a bank’s website or app, enabling end-to-end customer journeys that mirror the physical branch experience—only faster. In India, for example, DBS Bank is onboarding customers and completing video KYC in under five minutes. At AU Small Finance Bank, entire video branches now handle more than ten different banking services, from fund transfers to account upgrades. Premium clients at Axis Bank already interact with dedicated Video Relationship Managers, while Yes Bank has moved loan advisory and underwriting entirely onto video. The platform has also transformed insurance, with HDFC Life, Aditya Birla, and Max Life using it to process claims, conduct medical examinations, and deliver policy servicing—all remotely, yet securely.The platform combines AI-powered features like face match, liveness detection, real-time translation, deepfake detection, and speech-to-text transcription—delivering both customer convenience and regulatory-grade security.AWS-Backed, Globally ProvenAs an AWS Global ISV Accelerate Partner, winner of AWS Business Solutions Partner of the Year 2021 and listed on AWS Marketplace VideoCX.io has co-published five global case studies with AWS, showcasing how its platform reduces verification times from days to seconds, boosts performance by 30%, and enables banks to operate 24/7.“Banks in Australia are under pressure to cut costs while improving customer experience,” said Desai. “Our solution allows them to do both—by moving high-value interactions to secure and compliant, AI-enabled video.”Designed for the ANZ MarketFor Australia and New Zealand, VideoCX.io is offering to deploy in bank’s own AWS account or a locally hosted Hybrid SaaS option on AWS Sydney, ensuring compliance with regional data sovereignty requirements and giving institutions full control over security and storage.About VideoCX.ioVideoCX.io is a global enterprise-grade video banking platform founded in 2017. Backed by SRI Capital and Better Capital, the company is headquartered in India with a 40-member team. Its technology is used by 75+ financial institutions worldwide, processing over 3 million secure video calls per month. VideoCX.io enables banks and insurers to deliver branch-like experiences remotely, powered by AI, and hosted securely on AWS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.