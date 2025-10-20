Bored Ape Yacht Club Brings Blockchain to ComplexCon Las Vegas 2025

BAYC Giveaway offerings

Featuring an immersive installation and exclusive designer collaborations — all powered by ApeChain.

Bored Ape Yacht Club continues to evolve into a fully realized lifestyle brand with cultural weight” — Greg Solano, CEO of Yuga Labs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the pioneering NFT brand that redefined digital ownership, is bringing culture on chain at ComplexCon Las Vegas 2025. The groundbreaking activation, powered by ApeChain, promises an unforgettable fusion of design, fashion, music, and culture, bridging the digital and the physical this October 25th and 26th.At the heart of the experience is an interactive BAYC installation featuring a Gashapon machine that rewards participants with exclusive merch drops and highly coveted grails. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code to receive a digital pass, unlocking their chance to win a grail.Those who can’t attend ComplexCon still have the chance to score grails by visiting www.canvasoftheculture.com the day of ComplexCon to claim a digital pass that enters them for a chance to win. With this activation, BAYC pushes the boundaries of what it means to curate culture onchain, delivering a large-scale, real world experience powered by ApeChain.“Bored Ape Yacht Club continues to evolve into a fully realized lifestyle brand with cultural weight,” said Greg Solano, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Our ComplexCon experience is a bold step in expanding what it means to be onchain, creating tangible value and unforgettable moments for longtime club members and those discovering BAYC for the first time.”BAYC is collaborating with top creators in the collectible space, featuring three independent streetwear designers who are reimagining the Ape-universe through their boundary-pushing creative lenses. Each designer will present limited-edition collaborative merchandise, as well as bespoke one-of-one custom pieces, available only at the BAYC booth.Sean Wotherspoon — Artist, designer, and collector known for co-founding the cult-favorite streetwear store Round Two, Wotherspoon has built a global reputation for creating iconic collaborations that champion sustainability and vintage culture. His work features vibrant colors, corduroy textures, and vintage-inspired aesthetics that have captivated the fashion world. Recent projects include high-profile collaborations with Adidas, Vespa, and Zellerfeld's 3D-printed footwear platform. Since January 2025, Wotherspoon has served as Gap's Global Vintage Curator, further cementing his influence at the intersection of nostalgia and innovation.John Geiger — Designer and founder of John Geiger Co., Geiger has carved out a unique space in contemporary footwear by bridging luxury and streetwear. His designs seamlessly blend high-end materials with meticulous craftsmanship, bold graphics, and eye-catching colorways. Known for his independent spirit and direct-to-consumer approach, Geiger has cultivated a devoted following among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate his uncompromising vision and attention to detail.Jae Tips — A creative entrepreneur, artist, and designer hailing from the Bronx, New York, Jae Tips' work spans music, streetwear, and sneaker culture with an authentic street sensibility. As the owner of Savior Worldwide, his brand and creative umbrella, Jae Tips represents a new generation of multidisciplinary creators who refuse to be confined by traditional boundaries. His designs reflect the energy, resilience, and innovation of New York City's creative underground.Each designer’s drop will be available only at the BAYC installation, giving attendees a rare opportunity to own pieces that exist at the nexus of Web3 culture and streetwear innovation.Beyond fashion and collectibles, the BAYC space will serve as an epicenter throughout the weekend, hosting surprise appearances and performances from some of the most influential names in music, design, and digital culture. Attendees can expect cameos from chart-topping artists, visionary creatives, and members of the BAYC community who are pushing boundaries both in Web3 and IRL.ComplexCon Las Vegas 2025Dates: October 25–26, 2025Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NVTickets: Available at complexcon.comComplexCon, the ultimate celebration of contemporary culture, brings together the worlds of streetwear, sneakers, art, food, music, and sports for an immersive two-day festival experience. The 2025 Las Vegas edition marks a pivotal moment for the convergence of traditional streetwear culture and Web3 innovation.About Yuga LabsYuga Labs is a pioneering web3 company reshaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Known for flagship projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Otherside, Yuga pushes the boundaries of NFT utility and web3 innovation.About ApeChainApeChain is a global platform for the next generation of creators and culture shakers redefining how brands interact with consumers. Built by the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, ApeChain is harnessing the creativity of industry-leading developers to create an entertainment capital of the future, onboarding a new generation onto the blockchain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.