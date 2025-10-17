Massive Bio Calls on Congress to Classify ClinicalTrials.gov as Essential Infrastructure Amid Government Shutdown

Massive Bio urges Congress to protect ClinicalTrials.gov as essential infrastructure after its shutdown, ensuring patients can access clinical trial options.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the ongoing government shutdown, ClinicalTrials.gov, the nation’s central registry for medical research and clinical studies, has gone offline, leaving millions of patients with cancer and other serious diseases unable to search for potentially life-saving clinical trials."This should alarm every American," said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Co-Founder and Chief Medical & AI Officer of Massive Bio, a company recognized by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative for its leadership in expanding access to oncology clinical trials. "When ClinicalTrials.gov goes dark, hope goes dark for countless patients and families. This is not a luxury service - it’s essential infrastructure for our nation’s health."Massive Bio stressed that access to clinical trials is fundamental to modern medicine. Disruptions in this access not only delay potential cures but also jeopardize years of research and erode public trust in science."In times of crisis, technology should bridge gaps, not deepen them," said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Massive Bio. "ClinicalTrials.gov is a beacon of hope and transparency for patients worldwide. Its availability should never be contingent on political negotiations. At Massive Bio, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that no patient is left behind - ever."In response to the shutdown, Massive Bio has mobilized its AI-driven Synergy-AI trial matching platform and Patient Connect network to help patients continue finding and enrolling in trials free of charge. The company’s multilingual care teams and technology infrastructure are ensuring uninterrupted support for patients and physicians globally.Massive Bio is calling on Congress to designate ClinicalTrials.gov as essential federal health infrastructure, protected from future shutdowns and political disruptions."Access to clinical trials is not a privilege - it’s a lifeline," Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla concluded. "If Congress truly cares about the health of our nation, it must ensure this vital resource is permanently safeguarded."About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

