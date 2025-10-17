Third Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference to open on 22 October, promoting building of talent hub in GBA

MACAU, October 17 - The Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) High-Quality Talent Development Conference (hereinafter referred to as the Conference), organised alternately by the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, will take place in Macao for the first time between 22 and 25 October (Wednesday to Saturday). The theme of this year’s Conference is ‘Look Beyond the Horizon, Embrace Diversity and Inclusiveness, and Forge Ahead with Resolve to Build an International Hub for High-Calibre Talent’. Through this event, the three governments hope to showcase the GBA’s talent policies and achievements, as well as its advantages and opportunities for development, with a view to attracting talent from around the world to the GBA and promoting the building of a talent hub in the GBA.

Inviting industry leaders to share insights on GBA advantages and opportunities

The four-day Conference will be held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, featuring a Thematic Talent Expo and keynote speeches. The Thematic Talent Expo will bring together government agencies and enterprises from the three regions, namely Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, to display to the public information on industrial development, business investment, talent policy and development opportunities in the GBA. Multiple information sessions about talent and enterprises in the GBA will also be given, in which governments of the regions will present their respective talent policy and various enterprises will talk about prospects for talent development.

On the other hand, three leading figures in Macao’s key industries will be invited to the Conference to deliver keynote speeches resolving around the role of Macao as an important bridgehead for China’s high-level opening-up to the outside world, and the potential of enterprises to develop in Macao, the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the GBA and even international markets, as well as sharing their views on development opportunities for talent in Macao and the GBA.

Linking up with MIF and other concurrent exhibitions to achieve synergy effect

The 3rd Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference will be staged concurrently and at the same venue as the 30th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the 2nd China–Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (C-PLPEX) and the Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) 2025, enabling multiple exhibitions to link up for resource integration and maximisation of business outcomes.

The Thematic Talent Expo and information sessions on talent policy and enterprises in the GBA are open to the public free of charge. All are welcome to participate. For latest updates on the Conference, please visit the website of the Talent Development Committee at www.cdqq.gov.mo.