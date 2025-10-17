Cowper Law LLP, DiCello Levitt File Class Action Against Dexcom Over Misleading Claims About G7 CGM

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowper Law LLP and DiCello Levitt have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Dexcom, Inc. on behalf of consumers who purchased Dexcom’s G7 Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs). The lawsuit alleges that Dexcom misled patients and healthcare providers about the G7’s safety, accuracy, efficacy, and reliability in monitoring blood glucose levels. The case, Grisoli v. Dexcom, Inc., et al., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 8:25-cv-02333).

“For millions of people living with diabetes, technology isn’t optional — it’s a matter of life and death,” said attorney Moze Cowper, founding partner of Cowper Law LLP. “Our lawsuit seeks accountability for Dexcom’s misleading claims about a medical device patients depend on every hour of every day.”

The complaint details that Dexcom marketed the G7 as “the most accurate” and “best in class” CGM, despite mounting safety issues. On March 4, 2025, the FDA issued a Warning Letter to Dexcom following an inspection that found the G7 devices were “adulterated.” Subsequently, on June 16, 2025, and September 4, 2025, the FDA announced two nationwide Class I recalls—its most serious designation—due to G7 components that could fail or delay critical high- and low-glucose alerts. The complaint also alleges the G7 sensors frequently fail before the ten days that they are advertised to last, forcing patients to replace them early and incur additional costs.

“Medical device manufacturers must be held to the highest standards, and patients and providers deserve transparency, especially when lives are on the line,” said DiCello Levitt founding Partner Adam Levitt. “This lawsuit is about demanding accountability from a company that failed to deliver on its promises.”

The lawsuit asserts violations of multiple consumer protection and warranty laws, including the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA), Unfair Competition Law (UCL), and False Advertising Law (FAL), as well as express and implied warranty provisions under the Song–Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and related common law claims.

About Cowper Law LLP

Cowper Law LLP is a boutique law firm that is different. We are different because we focus exclusively on plaintiffs' mass tort and class action cases yet we were trained as defense lawyers representing Fortune 100 pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We do not just litigate cases; we try cases and are tireless advocates for our clients. We have been recognized in both Chambers USA and Chambers Global as we litigate in both the United States and abroad.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we’re dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, public entity, environmental, mass tort, securities, financial services, antitrust, business-to-business, whistleblower, personal injury, and civil and human rights litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

