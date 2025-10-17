MEC Isaac Sileku launches “Operator Helpdesk on Wheels” to bring services directly to public transport operators

As part of Western Cape Mobility Month programme, Provincial Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku officially launched the Operator Helpdesk on Wheels in Swellendam on 16 October 2025, a groundbreaking mobile service that will bring essential government services directly to public transport operators across the province.

The initiative, driven by the Western Cape Mobility Department, is a major step towards improving accessibility, efficiency, and convenience for operators, particularly those in remote and rural communities.

The Operator Helpdesk on Wheels will provide a wide range of services to operators in the staff transport, scholar transport, e-hailing, small bus, and minibus taxi sectors.

Through this mobile service, operators can access:

Operating licence and permit renewals

Vehicle registration and documentation support

Information and advisory services

Road safety education and awareness

Additionally, dedicated support will be available for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that no operator is left behind in accessing the services they need.

Operating on a rotational outreach schedule, the mobile helpdesk will visit towns and districts across the province in partnership with local municipalities, councillors, and transport associations.

“Every stop this mobile service vehicle makes is a chance to restore faith, deliver value, and change lives,” said Minister Sileku. “We are taking services where they are most needed, on the road, in communities, and in the hearts of our citizens. The Operator Helpdesk on Wheels is a symbol of our commitment to Mobility as a connector of people, goods, and institutions, it represents government in motion, taking services directly to the doorsteps of our people,” said Minister Sileku.

Mr Joseph Davids, representative of the Swellendam Taxi Association, said that such services are greatly welcomed especially for small public transport operators. He added, “We previously needed to spend exorbitant amounts to travel to the Cape Town Provincial Regulatory Entity office to apply and renew permits, and would end up being stuck in traffic congestion from Cape Town and lose revenue for the day.” He expressed his appreciation to the Minister and department for this initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Mayor of Swellendam, Ward Councillor Elna Lamprecht expressed her gratitude to the department and commended saying, “This is exactly the kind of partnership and innovation our communities need. Bringing these services directly to operators in smaller towns will make a real difference, especially for those in rural areas who keep our transport system moving every day. We sincerely thank the department for bringing government closer to the people.”

The Operator Helpdesk on Wheels forms part of the department’s broader mission to enhance compliance, reduce congestion at district offices, and improve service delivery across the transport sector.

