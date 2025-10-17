Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe praises UNISA-Ethiopia Regional Learning Centre in Addis Ababa

Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe commends the Unisa-Ethiopia Regional Learning Centre in Addis Ababa as a centre of excellence

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, has praised the UNISA-Ethiopia Regional Learning Centre in Addis Ababa as a centre of excellence with the potential for further growth and expansion.

Deputy Minister Gondwe, alongside South Africa's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, H.E. Nonceba Losi, undertook a tour of the Unisa centre on the sidelines of Africa Skills Week in Addis Ababa.

The Unisa-Ethiopia Regional Centre, established in 2007, has been pivotal in advancing education in the region, boasting about 1155 graduates, 622 of whom are PhD graduates.

“The UNISA Regional Centre, a beacon of academic excellence and the only centre of its kind on the continent, is situated in Addis Ababa. With an impressive current enrolment of 650 students, 90% of whom are PhD candidates, its alumni network includes a range of distinguished individuals, such as Vice Chancellors and Ministers. Expanding its footprint across Africa, the centre has successfully attracted students from Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia, demonstrating its growing reputation.

Having attended the centre's graduation ceremony last December, I found it truly inspiring to witness the continued growth, impact, and success of this important South African higher education institution," said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

The Deputy Minister is in Addis Ababa, leading a delegation from the Department of Higher Education and Training at the 2nd Africa Skills Week, held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Throughout the week, the Deputy Minister has taken part in discussions at the event and was a panellist on a high-level ministerial panel on skills development held on Tuesday.

With the continent’s youthful and rapidly growing population, Africa Skills Week aims to bridge the youth skills gap through the launch of the Continental TVET Strategy 2025–2034.

