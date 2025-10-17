CleanTech startup Exposome raises Pre-Series A of USD 2.5 M to scale Emissions and Effluents treatment globally

With patented regenerative molecular filters, Exposome builds advanced and innovative materials for industrial and municipal tertiary treatment of pollutants

Our vision is to bring deep-tech molecular filtration to customers worldwide. With growing regulatory and reputational pressures, industries need solutions that are effective, and affordable.” — Dr. Prerna Goradia, Founder and CEO

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai-based clean-tech startup Exposome, a pioneer in regenerative molecular filtration media for industrial and municipal air and water treatment, has raised USD 2.5 Million in its Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Colossa Womenfirst Fund, with participation from Thermax Limited, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, and co-investments from 3i Partners and Infinyte Club Angel Fund. Existing backers—including Mr. Rahul Rathi, Bhukhanvala Holdings, Excel Industries, and Spectrum Impact—also joined the round.The capital will be used to scale manufacturing, accelerate technology development, and expand Exposome’s market presence in Europe and North America. As industries face increasing pressure to reduce emissions and adopt sustainable practices, Exposome’s solutions offer a cost-effective and scalable pathway to regulatory compliance and Net Zero goals. With 15 global patents, the company is actively partnering with global water and air treatment companies to take their filtration technology across the world.Founded in 2020 by Dr. Prerna Goradia, Ph.D., Exposome began as a material science innovation company focused on molecular filtration technologies that move beyond conventional single-use filters. These regenerable filter media are designed for multiple cycles, offering superior performance at lower cost and with a reduced carbon footprint. Exposome’s products are globally patented and applicable across international market.Flagship Portfolio: Air and Water TreatmentExposome’s core technologies are deployed in the path of industrial emissions and effluents to abate pollutants such as:- Gases: CO₂, H₂S, SOx, NOx, Ammonia- Water contaminants: Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), PFAS, Ammoniacal Nitrogen, hardness, heavy metals, and moreUsing a simple flow-through design, Exposome’s regenerable molecular filters eliminate the need for frequent replacement. These plug-and-play solutions are retrofittable into existing industrial setups, reducing both capital and operational expenditures. They are currently in use across sectors including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paints, oil & gas, refineries, cement, thermal power, textiles, and leather. To date, Exposome has served over 25 industrial clients and deployed more than 1,000 filters."At Colossa WomenFirst Fund, we are deeply committed to backing pioneering women founders who are solving some of the world’s toughest challenges with breakthrough innovation. Exposome’s regenerative molecular filtration technology is a game-changer in the fight against industrial pollution, not only by reducing emissions and effluents but also by tackling persistent contaminants like PFAS that threaten water and health globally. Dr. Prerna’s vision to create scalable, regenerative, and cost-effective clean-tech solutions will put India at the forefront of material science innovation and power exponential growth for Exposome in the years to come.” said Ashu Suyash, CEO & Founder, Colossa VenturesBluehelion Partners advised Dr. Prerna Goradia and Exposome Ltd. for this fund raise.About Exposome:Exposome leverages patented molecular filtration technologies for air, water, and energy systems, offering regenerative solutions that help industries reduce pollution, recover resources, and move toward Net Zero pathways. Their innovations deliver both environmental and economic returns.

Exposome Molecular Filtration Solutions

