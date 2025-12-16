South Pasadena Dental Launches New Website with Same-Day Appointment Booking

South Pasadena Dental launched a redesigned website with new features

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Pasadena Dental has launched a redesigned website that allows patients to book same-day dental appointments directly from the homepage. The new site focuses on speed and simplicity. Patients can now schedule cleanings, exams, and urgent visits without waiting for a callback or clicking through multiple pages. Available time slots update in real time, and the booking process takes less than a minute.“We wanted something that respects our patients’ time,” said Dr. Arkady Tsibel, DDS, lead dentist, at South Pasadena Dental office. “This platform makes it easier to get care when it is needed most.” See more about the doctor here: https://www.southpasadenadentalpractice.com/ The website also includes updated service descriptions, insurance details, and a mobile-friendly layout that works across devices. A secure portal for patient forms has been added to reduce wait times and improve intake accuracy.South Pasadena Dental has served the local community since 1992. The clinic offers preventive, cosmetic, and restorative care with a focus on comfort and clear communication. The new website reflects those same values.To explore the new features or schedule a same-day appointment, visit official website.Media Contact:South Pasadena Dental1140 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030Phone: +1 (626) 788-9700Website: https://www.southpasadenadentalpractice.com/ Email: southpasdental@gmail.comDr. Arkady TsibelSouth Pasadena Dental+1 (626) 788-9700southpasdental@gmail.com

