On the 16th Day of the Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Law Enforcement Continues to Work Without Pay to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Pedophiles, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of several worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of horrendous crimes including rape, sex crimes against children, and intent to distribute cocaine.

“Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown. The brave men and women of ICE are working WITHOUT PAY and are STILL risking their lives to remove rapists, pedophiles and drug traffickers off of our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Enough is enough. Democrats need to re-open the government, so our brave law enforcement can be paid.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Darwin Gonzalez-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for rape in Carmel, New York.

ICE Buffalo arrested Cuauhtemoc Cardenas-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in Queens, New York.

ICE Houston arrested Juan Jose Moreno-Renteria, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecency with a child - under 14 sexual contact in Webb County, Texas.

Edilberto Rincon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois.

Varinder Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in Boston, Massachusetts.