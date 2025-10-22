3D Laser Scanning Services Market to Reach $12.09 Billion by 2029 with 8.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 3D Laser Scanning Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The 3D Laser Scanning Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for 3D laser scanning services has experienced significant growth. It is projected to increase from $8.15 billion in 2024 to $8.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth during the historic period is due to factors such as declining costs, a rising demand for digitalization, regulatory demands, and an expansion in applications.

Anticipated robust expansion is expected in the 3D laser scanning services market size in the coming years. The market size is set to surge to a significant $12.09 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Driving factors of such growth in the forecast period are seen to be linked with industry expansion, competitive market conditions, governmental programs, and environmental issues. During the forecast period, key trends include amalgamation with BIM, solutions involving handheld and mobile devices, AI and machine learning applications, AR applications, and solutions based on cloud.

Download a free sample of the 3d laser scanning services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14626&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 3D Laser Scanning Services Market?

The rise in the construction industry is forecasted to stimulate the advancement of the 3D laser scanning services market. This uptick in the construction sector can be attributed to factors such as population increase and urbanization, infrastructure construction, and investment in real estate. 3D laser scanning services are primarily used within the construction sector to record accurate, current conditions of pre-existing structures. Such data is critical for renovation, remodeling, and retrofitting projects requiring precise measurements and comprehensive spatial information for compatibility with the existing contexts. In November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, reported an increase in new construction activities of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022. This included a 16.8% boost in private sector projects and a rise of 13.1% in public sector projects. Hence, the expanding construction industry is fueling the growth of the 3D laser scanning services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 3D Laser Scanning Services Market?

Major players in the 3D Laser Scanning Services include:

• WSP Global Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Hexagon AB

• Autodesk Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Digital Surveys Ltd.

• Topcon Corporation

• Technics Group Inc.

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Nikon Metrology NV

What Are The Future Trends Of The 3D Laser Scanning Services Market?

Key players in the 3D laser scanning services market, such as ZEISS, are emphasizing the manufacture of ground-breaking, lightweight handheld 3D scanners like the ZEISS T-Scan Hawk 2, to enhance customer experience through advanced features. The vastly portable ZEISS T-Scan Hawk 2, specifically designed to be handle-held with relative ease, was released by ZEISS, an optics and optoelectronics firm based in Germany, in March 2023. This top-tier scanner boasts of features including a red laser marker for maintaining exact distance control, a fresh satellite mode for comprehensive area scanning, hyperscale calibration, and the incorporation of the GOM Inspect 3D inspection software. Furthermore, the ZEISS T-SCAN Hawk 2 passes through rigorous acceptance testing and adheres to the most stringent industry standards for certification.

How Is The 3D Laser Scanning Services Market Segmented?

The 3D laser scanning services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Phase-Based, LIDAR Technology

2) By Application: Aerospace And Defense, Medical And Healthcare, Architecture And Engineering, Other Applications

3) By End User: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Architecture And Construction, Energy And Power, Tunnel And Mining, Artifacts And Heritage Preservation Department

Subsegments:

1) By Phase-Based: Time-Of-Flight Phase-Based Scanners, Continuous Wave (CW) Phase-Based Scanners

2) By LIDAR Technology: Terrestrial LIDAR Scanning Services, Mobile LIDAR Scanning Services, Aerial LIDAR Scanning Services



View the full 3d laser scanning services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-laser-scanning-services-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 3D Laser Scanning Services Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in 3D Laser Scanning Services. The market report for these services covers regions including not only Asia-Pacific but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 3D Laser Scanning Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-medical-devices-global-market-report

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.