3D Laser Scanner Market to Exceed US $2.62 Billion by 2029, with 9.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 3D Laser Scanner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The 3D Laser Scanner Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the 3D laser scanner market has seen rapid expansion. It is anticipated to grow from $1.64 billion in 2024 to about $1.81 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors such as the growth of automation, the focus on cultural heritage preservation, the increasing need for reverse engineering, an emphasis on safety, and a surge in adoption for surveying and mapping contribute to this growth. Also, the burgeoning demand for 3D modeling has played a significant role in accelerating this trend.

Projected to experience robust expansion in the following years, the 3D laser scanner market is anticipated to increase to a value of $2.62 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The surge throughout the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the growing adoption in construction and architecture sectors, a rise in demand in the automotive industry, the expansion of e-commerce and online retail sectors, affordability and cost reduction, and governmental regulations and initiatives. Key trends to watch in the forecast period encompass the blending of drone technology, advancements in healthcare applications, improvements in software solutions, the introduction of portable and handheld scanners, and the merging with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The 3D Laser Scanner Market?

The expansion of the gaming and entertainment industry, anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D laser scanner market in the future, involves sectors that develop, produce, and disseminate content that provides interactive entertainment for audiences. The rise of the gaming and entertainment industry is underpinned by technological improvements, broadening demographics, and a growing demand for immersive experiences. 3D Laser scanners amplify gaming and entertainment experiences by creating immersive virtual environments and precise motion capture. For illustration, as per the American Gaming Association, a U.S.-based trade association, in May 2023, total consumer spending in the U.S. on commercial casino gaming and sports betting peaked at a record-breaking $60.46 billion. This shows a substantial increase of 14.0 percent compared to the preceding year. Hence, the expanding gaming and entertainment sector is propelling the growth of the 3D laser scanner market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 3D Laser Scanner Market?

Major players in the 3D Laser Scanner include:

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

• Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

• Hexagon AB

• Trimble Inc.

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Topcon Corporation

• Carestream Health Inc.

• Leica Geosystems AG

• 3D Digital Corporation

• FARO Technology Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The 3D Laser Scanner Industry?

Top players in the 3D laser scanning market are intensifying their focus on creating handheld devices like the T-SCAN Hawk 2 as part of their strategies to increase their market earnings. This handheld 3D laser scanner offers numerous advantages including versatility, accuracy, and ease of use, making them critical in applications seeking high precision 3D data capture. An example is Carl Zeiss AG, a high-precision technology company from Germany, who unveiled the T-SCAN Hawk 2, an advanced handheld 3D laser scanner, in February 2023. This scanner meets the highest industry standards of precision and usability, and even features a new satellite mode. T-SCAN Hawk 2, as a portable equipment, can be used across multiple industries, and is capable of scanning objects of significant length.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading 3D Laser Scanner Market Segments

The 3D laser scanner market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Tripod Mounted, Fixed Coordinate Measuring Machine Based, Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine Based, Desktop

2) By Range: Short, Medium, Long

3) By Offerings: Hardware And Software, After-Sales Services

4) By Application: Quality Control And Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Tripod Mounted: Handheld Tripod Mounted Scanners, Fixed Tripod Mounted Scanners

2) By Fixed Coordinate Measuring Machine Based: Arm-based CMM Scanners, Bridge CMM Scanners, Gantry CMM Scanners

3) By Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine Based: Laser Tracker CMM Scanners, Articulated Arm CMM Scanners, Handheld Portable CMM Scanners

4) By Desktop: Desktop 3D Scanners For Small Objects, Desktop Scanners For High-Precision Applications

Which Regions Are Dominating The 3D Laser Scanner Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the 3D laser scanner market. Predictions indicate that the region with the quickest growth in the future will be Asia-Pacific. This market report examines the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

