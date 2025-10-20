Fallon Solutions Launches New Community Sponsorship Program to Support Local Sporting Clubs and Reward Referrals

Fallon Solutions launches a new Sponsorship and Referral Program to strengthen ties with local sporting clubs while helping members with home energy solutions.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallon Solutions, one of Queensland’s largest home services companies, has launched a new Community Sponsorship and Referral Program to strengthen ties with local sporting clubs while helping members access affordable solar and home energy solutions. The initiative rewards community clubs across South East Queensland with $150 for every completed solar or battery installation referral, with the potential to earn up to $2,500 in annual sponsorship funding.Empowering Local Clubs Through Clean EnergyUnder the new program, when a club member, friend, or family member installs a solar or battery system through Fallon Solutions, their nominated club receives a $150 rebate. Clubs that reach eight successful referrals by 31 January 2026 will also receive a full 12 month sponsorship valued at up to $2,500.“We’ve always believed in giving back to the communities that support us,” said Mark Denning, Managing Director of Fallon Solutions. “This program lets us help clubs raise much needed funds while promoting cleaner, smarter energy solutions that benefit Queensland families.”The initiative aligns with the recent Cheaper Home Batteries Program , which offers a 30% Federal Government rebate on battery installations, making it easier for households to adopt solar storage and for local clubs to share in the rewards.Supporting Local Communities and FamiliesFor Fallon Solutions, this program is more than sponsorship it’s about partnership and empowerment. By encouraging club members to consider sustainable home upgrades, the company is helping both families and community organisations save money and achieve long term benefits.“We’re proud to partner with Queensland’s grassroots sporting community,” said Nicole Waters, Group Marketing Manager at Fallon Solutions. “Families reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint, while their local club earns valuable funding support to keep players on the field. The program is open to clubs throughout Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton Bay, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast. ”How the Program Works1. Clubs register their interest and receive a unique referral code.2. Members, friends, or family book a solar or battery installation using that code.3. Fallon Solutions completes the installation and provides the club with a $150 rebate.4. Once the club reaches eight successful installations, Fallon commits to a 12 month sponsorship worth up to $2,500.Participating clubs also receive promotional resources and social media support from Fallon’s marketing team to help drive engagement and awareness.About Fallon SolutionsFallon Solutions is a multi trade home services company trusted by Queensland homeowners for more than 60 years. Offering expert services across solar, electrical, plumbing, and air conditioning, Fallon’s 130-strong technician team delivers professional, reliable solutions backed by its Safe Hands Promise and Limited Lifetime Labour Warranty.The company services Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Redlands, Logan, and Moreton Bay, with a growing focus on helping Queensland homes transition to energy-efficient and sustainable technologies.🌐 fallonsolutions.com.au/solarFAQsQ: How can my club join the Fallon Solutions Community Sponsorship Program?A: Clubs can register their interest directly by emailing marketing@fallonsolutions.com.auQ: What types of installations are eligible for referral rewards?A: Solar and home battery installations completed and paid through Fallon Solutions before 31 January 2026 are eligible.Q: What areas does Fallon Solutions support?A: The program covers clubs in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton Bay, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.