Rising Demand for Clean Energy Drives Small Wind Power Market Toward $17.1 Billion by 2030

⚡ Global Small Wind Power Industry Set to Surge from $7.4 Billion to $17.1 Billion by 2030

Small wind power market to hit $17.1 billion by 2030, driven by renewable energy demand and government clean energy initiatives.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the small wind power market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a staggering $17.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The rise of clean energy initiatives, growing energy demand in off-grid areas, and increased awareness of climate-friendly power solutions are key factors driving this growth.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/982 ⚡ What Are Small Wind Turbine?Small wind turbine are designed to generate electricity at a smaller scale — usually under 20 kW capacity and with rotor diameters less than 10 meters (about 30 feet). Unlike large commercial turbines that require robust grid infrastructure, small wind turbines are versatile and suitable for both on-grid and off-grid applications.Their ability to operate at lower wind speeds and flexible installation options make them ideal for rural, residential, and household use. This adaptability is particularly beneficial in remote or rural areas, where expanding transmission infrastructure is expensive and inefficient.🌱 Horizontal vs. Vertical Axis: Understanding the TypesSmall wind turbines are mainly classified into:Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs): These are the most commonly used and preferred due to their efficiency and reliability.Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs): These are less popular but can operate in turbulent wind conditions and are easier to maintain.In 2020, Vertical Axis Wind Turbines emerged as the dominant segment due to their compact design and urban-friendly configuration, and they are expected to maintain their lead through the forecast period.🔌 On-Grid vs. Off-Grid InstallationsThe on-grid segment accounted for the largest share of the global small wind power market in 2020. These systems are directly connected to the utility grid and help offset energy costs, making them a popular choice in urban and semi-urban regions.However, off-grid systems are rapidly gaining traction, especially in regions with inadequate grid infrastructure. These systems empower communities with independent energy sources, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.🏠 Key Applications: Residential, Commercial & UtilitySmall wind turbines are increasingly used in:Residential applications, offering homeowners a sustainable and cost-effective energy source.Commercial setups, where they serve as auxiliary power sources or reduce overall operational energy costs.Utility-scale applications, although less common, are slowly expanding in microgrid setups.In 2020, the commercial segment emerged as the market leader and is anticipated to retain this dominance, driven by the rising demand for clean energy in corporate sustainability initiatives.Buy This Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3de28c828a96fc7d9025cf1b90e5917e 🌏 Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the WayGeographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global small wind power market in 2020, a trend expected to continue through 2030. Rapid urbanization, energy demands in rural areas, and strong governmental support for renewable energy initiatives in countries like China, India, and Japan are the primary factors boosting regional growth.🦠 COVID-19 Impact: Short-Term Setback, Long-Term GrowthLike most global markets, the small wind power sector was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions delayed project site visits, regulatory approvals, and environmental assessments, especially during the planning and construction phases.Manufacturing disruptions and supply chain breakdowns further stalled turbine production, affecting overall market performance. Moreover, workforce migration due to lockdowns led to labor shortages. However, as industries recover and clean energy demand surges, the market is bouncing back with renewed vigor.🏭 Key Players in the Small Wind Power MarketProminent companies shaping the market include:Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd.Bergey Wind Power Co.City WindmillsEocycle Technologies Inc.Northern Power SystemsRyse EnergySD Wind Energy LimitedShanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.Wind Energy SolutionsThese players are focused on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to expand their global footprint.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/982 📊 Conclusion: Clean Energy Future Powered by Small WindThe small wind power market is gaining momentum globally, driven by rising energy needs, climate goals, and technological innovation. With government support and growing consumer awareness of renewable energy, small wind turbines are poised to play a vital role in shaping a sustainable and decentralized energy future. 🌍💨Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Small Wind Power MarketWind Turbine MarketDirect Drive Wind Turbine MarketAir-Borne Wind Turbine MarketWind Turbine Foundation MarketOffshore Wind Turbine MarketWind Energy MarketFloating Wind Turbine MarketOffshore Wind Energy MarketAdvanced Energy MarketRenewable Energy Certificates MarketRenewable Energy MarketDistributed Energy Generation MarketU.S. Clean Energy MarketClean Energy Infrastructure MarketAI in Energy MarketClean Energy MarketArtificial Intelligence in Renewable Energy MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.