Schneider Industries to Auction Surplus Assets of Energizer Battery

Energizer Battery Facility in Portage, WI Closed and Scheduled to Auction Oct. 23rd.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energizer Holdings has hired Schneider Industries to auction over 250 surplus assets at a shuttered facility in Portage, WI. The auction is currently live and scheduled to close on October 23rd at 10 AM Central. Featured items: • (11) Sodick Plustech Co. Injection Molding Machines,• Isthmus/ Omron Automated Blister Packaging Line,• Novatec Drying Hopper,• Matsui Low-Speed Type Granulator,• Mitsubishi Electric EA8S Advance Sinker EDM,• Doosan Lynx 220L CNC Lathe,• Grace Tec Oxidizer System (Volatile Organic Compound Incinerator),• (3) NSEP Centrifuges,• Donaldson Torit Downflo Oval Bag House,• Hardinge Lathe,• (2) Atlas Copco Air Compressors,• And Much More!!

