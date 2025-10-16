Italian National Unlawfully Residing in Oregon Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

PORTLAND, Ore.—An Italian man unlawfully residing in Oregon was sentenced to federal prison yesterday for his role in a large multi-state criminal conspiracy that stole more than $2.4 million dollars of benefits from hundreds of low-income and food insecure individuals and families.

Giovanni Spirea, 29, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $61,874.32 in restitution.

According to court documents, from August 2023 to October 2024, Spirea and his co-conspirators used electronic skimming devices to steal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, encoded the stolen data on cloned Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, and illegally purchased items with the stolen benefits. Spirea shared stolen account information with other members of the organization, who, along with him, used the stolen benefits to purchase large quantities of infant formula, energy drinks, and other SNAP-eligible nonperishable food items from grocery stores in Oregon, Washington, and California, and through websites associated with grocery stores offering curb-side pickup.

Over the course of the conspiracy, the group purchased more than 120,000 pounds of goods and stored them at residential properties and storage units in Oregon and Washington until they were packaged and transported to California in private vehicles or via commercial carriers. The fraudulent goods, with an estimated value of more than $2.4 million, were then sold on the black market.

“Protecting government funded programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program isn’t just about preserving funds – it’s about safeguarding trust in a vital lifeline that millions of families depend on to put food on the table,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford. “Today’s sentencing should deter perpetrators from defrauding American families and the federal government for personal gain.”

“The USDA OIG is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. We will work relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice and hold conspirators accountable for stealing SNAP benefits from American families. We thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Portland Police Bureau, Oregon Department of Justice, Vancouver Police Department, and all our partner agencies on this joint investigation,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General (USDA OIG) Special Agent-in-Charge Shawn Dionida.

“The theft of benefits intended for families in need is a serious crime,” said Portland Police Chief Bob Day. “We remain committed to holding accountable those who exploit public resources for personal gain.”

“By siphoning millions of dollars in government funds intended for food-insecure households, this illegal criminal alien proved to be one of the worst of the worst,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Seattle acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “Through the strength of our law enforcement partnerships, HSI remains steadfast in protecting the integrity of our nation’s treasury and pursuing the criminals engaged in financial crimes that defraud our nation’s assistance programs.”

On October 9, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 16-count indictment charging Spirea and sixteen co-conspirators. Spirea was charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Unauthorized Use of Access Devices.

On July 30, 2025, Spirea pleaded guilty to Count One of the Indictment charging Conspiracy to Defraud the United States.

The case was investigated by the USDA OIG, HSI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Portland Police Bureau, the Oregon Department of Justice, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Vancouver Police Department, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Gresham Police Department, and the Redmond, Washington Police Department Financial Fraud and Identification Theft Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Geoffrey A. Barrow and Nicholas D. Meyers, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of Washington and Central District of California.