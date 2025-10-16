Ohio Man Faces Federal Charges for Shooting Deputy U.S. Marshal in Barricade Incident

CLEVELAND – An Ohio man was taken into custody and charged with assaulting a federal officer who was engaged in the performance of official duties.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 15, Larry Leon Dwight Wiley, 55, of Cleveland, barricaded himself in his apartment for several hours after members of the Cleveland U.S. Marshals Service arrived to execute an arrest warrant for a previous federal law violation. Wiley took aim at the federal officers and began firing as they entered the unit. One deputy U.S. Marshal was struck in the arm with a .380 caliber round and was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Wiley made his initial appearance Oct. 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Dowdell Armstrong. He was ordered to remain in custody while the matter is pending, following a motion made in court by United States Attorney David M. Toepfer for the Northern District of Ohio.

“Law enforcement officers risk everything to protect us, and this case is a stark reminder of the dangers they face in the line of duty,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I am grateful that our deputy U.S. Marshal will make a full recovery and I will ensure that this heinous crime is prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Any attack on law enforcement is an attack on our society itself.”

“An assault on federal law enforcement is an assault against society. We will aggressively prosecute anyone who harms a federal law enforcement officer who is pursuing the mission of protecting the public,” said U.S. Attorney Toepfer. “I would like to thank the Cleveland Police Department, FBI, and ATF for their rapid response to this situation. I also commend the officers on scene who quickly rendered first aid to their wounded colleague.”

“The swift and decisive actions by the United States Marshal’s Service, Cleveland Division of Police, ATF, and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office to prevent additional harm to the people in the community underscores the collaboration and partnership among our local, state, and federal agencies,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen. “We are united in our resolve to take the most dangerous criminals and repeat offenders off the streets and keep our neighborhoods safe places to live and work. The FBI will conduct a thorough investigation into the assault of a federal officer and ensure justice is served.”

Wiley is charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and faces up to 20 years in prison. If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to the case, including prior criminal record, role in the offense, and characteristics of the violation.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Cleveland Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Cleveland Division of Police. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office also provided valuable assistance. The prosecution is being led by Assistant United States Attorneys Margaret A. Sweeney, Scott Zarzycki, and James P. Lewis for the Northern District of Ohio.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.