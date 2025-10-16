Governor Abbott Presented With “Champion For Choice Award” Following Historic Texas School Choice Victory

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night accepted the John T. Walton Champion for Choice Award from the American Federation for Children in recognition of the Governor’s leadership in delivering the largest day-one school choice program in America.

“This May, I signed into law the largest day-one school choice program in America, empowering parents, not bureaucrats, to decide what is best for their children,” said Governor Abbott. “This historic legislation levels the playing field and expands educational opportunities for students across our great state. With this in full effect, Texas will become No. 1 in education and prove to the world the critical value of school choice.”

This historic movement was driven by Texas families who want educational freedom for their children, including:

The Aly family, who watched their daughter fall behind during COVID and longed for a better option.

Eric Richerson, a father frustrated that his child’s teacher refused to work with him to meet his son’s needs.

Hillary Hickland, a mom who was outraged by a woke agenda being pushed in her daughter’s classroom – and who went on to run for and win a seat in the Texas Legislature.

The family of Jeremiah Kimmel, a student with Autism from Bell County who wasn’t receiving the attention he needed in his public school.

Thousands of families like these will now have the option to choose the school that best fits their child’s needs.

The Governor closed by thanking the American Federation for Children, parents, and educators for their vision, hard work, and dedication to ensuring the next generation has the education and skills needed to succeed.