Proposal for the Extension of Vignettes and the Christmas Allowance

SLOVENIA, October 16 - At this session, the government adopted an intervention act extending the validity of annual electronic vignettes and decided that expressways H5 and H6 would be reclassified as main roads, where no tolls are charged for passenger vehicles. It was also informed about the integration of the Pomurje Science and Innovation Centre into the Jožef Stefan Institute.

At the 175th regular session, the government reviewed the draft Act on the Payment of the Winter Allowance and approved the amendment to the Social Security Act. It also adopted the Strategy for the Development of Quantum Technologies in Slovenia until 2035, which covers research, infrastructure, human resources, knowledge transfer, and support instruments. The strategy represents a systemic response to the challenges and opportunities posed by the development of quantum technologies.

