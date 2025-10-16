DHS Sets the Record Straight on Vehicle-Ramming Attack and ‘Kidnapping’ Lie About American Teenager Who Assaulted Law Enforcement

DHS did not “kidnap” an American teenager but did arrest individuals who attacked officers

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, October 14, as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, an illegal alien used his vehicle as a weapon and rammed a Border Patrol vehicle, attempting to flee the scene.

Border Patrol pursued the suspects and managed to bring them to a stop after utilizing an authorized precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. Agents apprehended and arrested the two illegal aliens from Venezuela who attacked law enforcement. While agents were trying to secure the scene, a violent mob surrounded law enforcement and began throwing objects at them, necessitating the use of crowd control measures and resulting in multiple arrests.

One of the assailants was a U.S. citizen teenager who threw an egg at a CBP officer’s head. He was also seen gathering rocks, admitted without questioning that he had thrown an object at the officers, and was arrested for assault. CBP also arrested another individual for throwing chemical munitions back at agents.

Despite the facts of the case, the mainstream media has falsely claimed that CBP “kidnapped” the teenager. Falsehoods like these are responsible for the rise in violence against law enforcement, including a 1000% increase in assaults against ICE officers.

“A US teenager was arrested for assaulting law enforcement in Chicago—any claims that CBP ‘kidnapped’ a U.S. citizen and held him in a warehouse are bizarre and categorically FALSE. These are more disgusting smears peddled by the media and billboard law firms,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This attack is not an isolated incident, and it reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest, and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers. Meanwhile those same federal law enforcement officers are going without pay thanks to Democrats’ government shutdown. The fact that this attack was carried out by two illegal aliens highlights the need for federal law enforcement to continue doing their job of enforcing the laws of our nation across the country.”

The driver of the vehicle in the ramming attack, Luis Gerardo Pirela-Ramirez, was arrested for assault on a federal agent. An illegal alien from Venezuela, he had previously been ordered to be removed from the United States by an immigration judge in August of 2024. Pirela-Ramirez was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain in his neck and leg. The passenger, Yonder Enrique Tenefe-Perez, also an illegal alien from Venezuela who was previously apprehended by Border Patrol in 2024, was also arrested as an accessory to the assault on federal agents.

The driver, Luis Gerardo Pirela-Ramirez, arrested for assault on a federal agent

The passenger, Yonder Enrique Tenefe-Perez, arrested for accessory to assault

# # #