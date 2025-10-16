During Democrats Government Shutdown, ICE Law Enforcement Officers Are Risking Their Lives Without Pay to Arrest the Worst of the Worst

WASHINGTON – Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities including pedophiles, drug traffickers, and aggravated robbers.

“Our brave law enforcement officers’ risk their lives to arrest pedophiles, murderers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs from American communities. Not only are these law enforcement officers risking their lives amid a 1000% increase in assault against them, bounties on their heads and threats to their families from foreign and domestic terrorists, but they are now working without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It's time for Democrats to end the government shutdown, so our ICE officers can get their paychecks as they work to make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests from across the country include:

German Morachel-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of course sexual conduct against a child in Queens, New York.

Isidro Carrera-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for third degree assault and offensive touching in New Castle, Delaware.

Adrian Alberto Morales-Maldonado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated robbery in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Wenceslao Alvarez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for importation of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the United States District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta.