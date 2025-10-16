Submit Release
RI Department of State to Host 'Spooky State House' on October 23

PROVIDENCE, RI – It's time once again to pick out your costume for trick-or-treating at the Rhode Island State House!

This year's Spooky State House will take place on Thursday, October 23. Trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by the Rhode Island State House (82 Smith Street, Providence) between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who dare to brave the halls of the Spooky State House will be greeted by decorations and treats from the offices of Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, General Treasurer James A. Diossa, the Rhode Island Senate, and the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Costumes are encouraged and admission is free. This is a family-friendly event; all ages are welcome. Crafts and other activities will also be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

More information is available through the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FXhCqQrtJ/

RSVPs are not required.

