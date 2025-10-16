Bellame Expands Global Shipping to 17 Countries and Introduces 7-Day-a-Week Fulfillment to Meet Rising Demand

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellame, the luxury beauty and wellness brand redefining modern direct selling, has announced a major milestone in its global expansion. The company now ships directly to 17 countries outside the United States and has transitioned to 7-day-a-week shipping to keep pace with accelerating worldwide demand.

Bellame’s international footprint now includes:
Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the Dominican Republic.

This expansion gives customers and brand partners worldwide direct access to Bellame’s award-winning skincare, wellness, and beauty collections, all backed by the company’s world-class logistics network, advanced technology platform, and community-driven business model.

“Expanding into 17 countries and launching 7-day-a-week shipping is a testament to both our team’s dedication and the strength of the Bellame community,” said Scott Thompson, Co-Founder and President of Bellame. “We’re proud to meet global demand with luxury products, cutting-edge technology, and a business model built on accessibility, integrity, and innovation.”

With this expansion, Bellame continues to empower entrepreneurs and customers alike; blending beauty, wellness, and technology into a seamless global experience.

For more information or to explore Bellame’s products and international markets, visit www.Bellame.com

