Midwest Horizons Marketing Expands Operations Across Five States to Serve Growing Small Business Market

LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Horizons Marketing, LLC, a full-service digital marketing agency founded with just $500, announces its expansion into multiple regions across the United States with offices now operating in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. The agency specializes in providing enterprise-level marketing strategies to small and midsized businesses seeking measurable growth.

Founded by entrepreneur Amanda Pearce, the agency has grown from its Kansas roots to establish offices in Leavenworth, KS; St. Joseph, MO; Kansas City, MO; Sedman, NC; Southwest Virginia; and Tennessee within an hour of Abingdon. The expansion reflects increasing demand for comprehensive digital marketing services among local businesses across these regions.

Midwest Horizons Marketing has won several awards including being named as one of the Top Digital Marketing Agencies in Kansas by DesignRush.com. It offers a complete suite of digital marketing services including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing and management across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and LinkedIn, website design and development, Google Ads and PPC campaigns, email marketing automation, OTT/CTV advertising, and event marketing promotion.

The agency has achieved significant results for its clients, including increasing leads by over 300% for local service providers and helping retail brands successfully expand into e-commerce. One client reached $1 million in recurring revenue within eight months of partnering with the agency, stating: "I came to Midwest Horizons with the goal of hitting $1 million in recurring revenue this year. In just eight months, they helped me reach that milestone. Their strategies truly work."

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that rely on standardized packages, Midwest Horizons develops personalized marketing plans tailored to each client's specific goals, budget, and target audience. This flexible approach allows the agency to serve businesses at various stages of growth, from launching initial campaigns to scaling operations or rebranding for long-term success.

"We don't just run ads—we build growth strategies that help businesses thrive, families succeed, and communities stay strong," said Amanda Pearce, founder of Midwest Horizons Marketing.

Beyond digital campaigns, the agency maintains strong community involvement by supporting local organizations, events, and nonprofits in the regions it serves. As the company continues its expansion across North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee, it remains committed to its founding principles of authentic storytelling, innovative strategies, and delivering measurable growth for clients.

The multi-state expansion positions Midwest Horizons Marketing to serve a broader range of small and midsized businesses seeking professional digital marketing services traditionally available only to larger corporations.

Midwest Horizons Marketing, LLC is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping small and midsized businesses achieve measurable growth. Founded by Amanda Pearce with just $500, the agency has expanded from its Kansas roots to serve clients from offices in Leavenworth, KS; St. Joseph, MO; Kansas City, MO; Sedman, NC; Southwest Virginia; and Tennessee. The company's mission is to empower local businesses with powerful marketing strategies typically reserved for big brands, combining creativity, data, and technology to deliver campaigns that drive results.

