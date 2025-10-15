Hillsboro Resident Charged with Assaulting Federal Law Enforcement Officer Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Hillsboro resident made her first appearance in federal court today after assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Samuel A. Westcott, 19, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on the evening of October 12, 2025, federal officers detained Westcott after she physically resisted officers’ attempts to clear a path for vehicles exiting the ICE facility. Westcott physically engaged with the officers trying to detain her and kicked a federal officer several times as she was being detained. Officers then arrested her for assaulting a federal officer.

“We will not tolerate violence against federal law enforcement officers. Any assault on those who serve and protect our communities is an assault on the rule of law,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 33 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed at the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

Westcott made her first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. She was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Felony assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.