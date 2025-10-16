“Three Events in Synergy” Seizing Debut Opportunities: Over 30 New Products to Be Unveiled, Boosting Smart MICE Development

MACAU, October 16 - The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchising Expo 2025 (2025 MFE) (hereinafter referred to as the “three events”) will be held concurrently from 22 to 25 October 2025 at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. To advance the debut economy, the three events will host the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch” on the opening day (22 October), bringing together over 30 new products and technologies, while introducing electronic smart systems and services to help establish Macao’s new “smart MICE” image.

Establishing a debut platform with over 30 products and technologies on show

This year, the three events are committed to establishing a premier debut platform. The “Debut@Macao – Project Launch” will bring together leading enterprises and well-known brands from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Southeast Asia, and Macao, among others, to unveil over 30 debut products related to the four key industries and to jointly explore new avenues of co-operation.

The debut products span fields such as smart technology, big health, cultural creativity, trending products, and brand collaborations, with new technology products accounting for nearly 50%.

Notable debut highlights include three big health products developed by a Thai university, registered in both Thailand and Macao, and manufactured at a GMP pharmaceutical factory in Hengqin; an IoT-connected space capsule powered by clean energy from Angola; a new model of AI+AR smart real-time translation glasses; the world’s first humanoid robot to win the Beijing Half Marathon; and the first full “robot orchestra”, capable of precisely recognising musical scores and performing, which has appeared multiple times on China Central Television.

The organiser will arrange for robots, which are making their Macao debut, to stage a flashmob in the St. Dominic’s Square, Rua da Felicidade, and other community locations on 19 October, distributing gifts to citizens and tourists and offering opportunities for interactive photos and check-ins. This serves as pre-event promotion for the exhibitions and a celebration of the 30th anniversary of MIF; the public is welcome to participate.

In addition, during the three events, economic and trade activities such as the Debut@Macao — Business Matching Session, alongside conferences, forums, and site visits will be held to enable the exhibitions to fulfil their functions of business matching and trade promotion more effectively. This will further expand their professional influence and enhance tangible outcomes.

Technological empowerment for MICE to enhance digital experience

Conferences, forums, and activities held during the three events will incorporate electronic agreement signing systems, AI simultaneous interpretation, conference stenography, and other equipment and services to intensify technological empowerment for investment promotion, optimise the business negotiation process, and comprehensively enhance participants’ digital MICE experience, thereby vigorously promoting Macao’s new “smart MICE” image.