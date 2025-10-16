Newly-appointed Government officials pledge continuous contribution to development of Macao

MACAU, October 16 - The newly-appointed Government officials expressed their sincere gratitude for the trust placed in them by the Central Government and the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai. They pledged to uphold their responsibilities and continue contributing to the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The Chief Executive today administered at Government Headquarters the swearing-in of Mr Wong Sio Chak as the Secretary for Administration and Justice; Mr Chan Tsz King as the Secretary for Security; and Mr Tong Hio Fong as Prosecutor-General.

The newly-appointed officials met the press after attending the swearing-in ceremony for the members of the eighth Legislative Assembly. The latter ceremony was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Secretary Wong emphasised that under the strong leadership of the Chief Executive, he would work with the administrative and legal team to implement thoroughly the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches made during his inspection of Macao last year.

Mr Wong also pledged utmost effort in strictly adhering to the policy directions of the MSAR Government, and actively advancing all tasks in the Administration and Justice portfolio, in accordance with the law. He and his team will spare no effort to meet the expectations of the Macao public, he added.

Secretary Wong outlined four key tasks under his new role: 1. Continuing public administration reform, and building efficient, service-orientated government by: optimising organisational structures; enhancing governance; strengthening personnel management; advancing e-government services; and improving consultation mechanisms.

2. Advancing a legal framework that aligns with the “One country, two systems” principle; improving legislative coordination and quality; and deepening international legal exchanges.

3. Optimising municipal services and upgrading recreational spaces; reorganising vendor management; strengthening food safety regulation; and fostering a clean, more liveable urban environment.

4 Working to advance regional integration; and promoting further development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and Macao-Hengqin integrated development.

Mr Wong acknowledged the solid foundation laid by his predecessor, and pledged to engage with departments and communities to address pressing societal concerns.

Secretary Chan said serving as the Secretary for Security presented challenges, yet the security forces already were a mature and highly efficient team. He expressed confidence in being able swiftly and smoothly to integrate into this system. Drawing from his previous experience as Commissioner Against Corruption, and as a former Prosecutor-General, he pledged to uphold the rule of law, strengthen institution-building, and refine mechanisms for law-enforcement collaboration and oversight. Such work will be done while ensuring integrity, impartiality, and continuous professional advancement in the modernisation and digitalisation of the work of the security forces, he added.

Mr Chan pledged full commitment to realising the Chief Executive’s governance vision, steadfastly safeguarding national security through implementing the holistic view of national security. Tailoring strategies to Macao’s realities, he vowed to drive coordinated development across public safety domains, including social order, immigration control, fire and rescue services, cybersecurity, and management of emergencies. The security team will pursue excellence through innovative approaches, ensuring Macao remains a secure, stable, and law-governed city. He welcomed public oversight and constructive feedback from all sectors.

In his comments to to the press, Secretary Chan said that the security forces have prepared their policy guidelines for next year. His current priority lay in thoroughly mastering operational details, before identifying areas for refinement. He also revealed ongoing enhancements to national security legislation, with the expectation that supporting laws expected to be promulgated within 2026.

Prosecutor-General Tong underscored that Macao is a model of the success of the “One country, two systems” principle, with the long-term prosperity and stability of the city hinging on the safeguarding of the rule of law. The Public Prosecutions Office, being a pivotal institution in upholding legal integrity, bears the sacred duty of defending the dignity of the law, protecting residents’ rights, and combatting criminal activities.

The Public Prosecutions Office will actively align with the MSAR Government’s governance philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation”; enhance constructive collaboration with executive and legislative bodies, and contribute to legal system development through judicial practice, jointly realising the vision of “Law-based Macao”.

Mr Tong said the Public Prosecutions Office will steadfastly adhere to the principle of rule of law, enforce laws in a strictly impartial way, and further strengthen oversight of judicial processes, while enhancing judicial efficiency, in order to uphold the fairness and the authority of the law. He also highlighted that judicial credibility stems from the integrity and professionalism of the team, pledging to intensify internal capacity-building and management, to forge a proficient and trustworthy prosecutorial team.