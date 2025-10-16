Channing House Acquires Premier Property in Stanford’s Backyard

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channing House, this well-regarded Life Plan Community in Palo Alto, has acquired the property at 430 Forest Avenue, which includes apartments, townhomes, and a penthouse. The property is just blocks away from Channing House, conveniently located in the heart of Palo Alto.

“This acquisition will enable us to offer new and exciting lifestyle options for older adults who want to thrive in a vibrant setting that supports active, engaged and healthy living,” said Channing House CEO, Rhonda Bekkedahl.

Channing House, a not-for-profit Life Plan Community provides lifelong housing along with access to key services, amenities, social and wellness programs. Also included are health services such as assisted living and skilled nursing.

Built in 2018, this LEED Platinum-certified property is an opportunity for Channing House to offer a fresh, innovative approach to independent residential living, and will feature two-bedroom and larger floor plans ranging from 1,200 to 3,600 square feet. Residents will enjoy all that Channing House has to offer just a short walk away, while maintaining an independent and flexible lifestyle.

This new residential offering comes as recent polls from AARP and the National Institutes of Health show that most older adults in the U.S. want to stay in their own homes as long as possible. With this new property, Channing House offers an easy transition for people wanting to simplify their lifestyle with the added benefits of community and comprehensive services nearby.

Sales of the new residences will begin later this year, with occupancy anticipated in 2026.

“More and more prospective residents are asking for larger independent living spaces,” Bekkedahl said. “430 Forest will help us meet that demand while maintaining the feeling of community that has always been the hallmark of Channing House.”

For more information about Channing House, please contact Leigh-Anne Anderson, landerson@gauger-associates.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.