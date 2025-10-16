PBS-Featured Herbalist Nathan Wright Brings Native American Healing and Spirituality to Troubled Water

Nathan Wright paddles his jiiman (canoe) in the movie Troubled Water.

Nathan Wright, founder of Herbal Lodge, shares Native American healing and spirituality in PBS documentary Troubled Water during Native American Heritage Month.

To us, it’s common sense and logical—we don’t want anything polluted. But if things get polluted, for us as a people, this could be a threat to our sovereignty, a threat to our existence.” — Nathan Wright, Herbal Lodge Founder

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November, Nathan Wright, a respected Native American elder, traditional knowledge keeper, and founder of Herbal Lodge, is set to captivate audiences as a key figure in the award-winning documentary Troubled Water. Airing on PBS stations nationwide this fall, the film chronicles the fight to protect the Great Lakes from the Line 5 crude oil pipeline and highlights Wright’s role as a spiritual guide and cultural anchor.

Early in the film, Wright joins Dustin MacLeod, a tribal fisherman and fellow citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who also appears in the film and discusses tribal commercial fishing. Together, they share prayers, and Wright explains the cultural and spiritual significance of the Mackinac Straits to the Anishinaabe people. This provides a powerful foundation for the journey of Chris Yahanda and William Wright, two paddleboarders undertaking a 425-mile expedition through the Great Lakes to raise awareness about the environmental threats posed by the pipeline. Wright’s segment also delves into Indigenous Herbalism and Treaty rights, highlighting the deep connection between traditional knowledge, environmental stewardship, and the fight to protect sacred lands.

"We obviously have a responsibility to protect this," Wright says in the film. "I am a wild forager for herbal medicines made from traditions passed down to me. If these lakes were affected by an oil spill, I would not be able to do that."

The Line 5 pipeline, which is over 70 years old, runs beneath the Mackinac Straits and poses a significant risk of an oil spill that could devastate the Great Lakes ecosystem. Such a disaster would impact drinking water, wildlife, and the livelihoods of Indigenous communities who have relied on these waters for generations. Wright’s presence in the film serves as a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness between people and the natural world, and the responsibility we all share to protect it.

Directed by Davis Huber, Troubled Water masterfully weaves together the voices of Indigenous leaders, environmental activists, and community members to create a compelling call to action for the protection of the Great Lakes.

A Legacy of Activism and Healing

Wright’s activism began at Standing Rock, where he stood on the front lines during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. As a Marine veteran, he played a critical role in maintaining peace during tense moments. Returning home, he turned his focus to Line 5, organizing the largest protest at the Mackinac Straits and collaborating with grassroots groups to protect the Great Lakes. Wright’s leadership has been instrumental in raising awareness about the risks posed by the aging pipeline, which threatens the Great Lakes ecosystem and the livelihoods of Indigenous communities.

"To me, nature changes you. The more you're out in it, the more it changes the course of your life," Wright reflects.

His work extends beyond activism. As the founder of Herbal Lodge, a Native American and veteran-owned company, Wright preserves and shares traditional herbal remedies rooted in Anishinaabe knowledge. Herbal Lodge’s products, crafted from natural ingredients, have gained a loyal following for their holistic approach to wellness.

Native American Heritage Month Spotlight

As Native American Heritage Month approaches, Wright hopes to inspire others to honor Indigenous wisdom and protect the environment. He is available for interviews and speaking engagements to discuss his role in Troubled Water, the cultural significance of the Mackinac Straits, and the mission of Herbal Lodge.

The documentary will air on PBS stations nationwide and stream on the PBS app starting October 4, 2025. To view the trailer and learn more, visit troubledwaterfilm.com.

About Nathan Wright

Nathan Wright, Giizus Su Win en eh (Spiritman from the Sun), is a Traditional Knowledge Keeper, Indigenous Herbalist, and founder of Herbal Lodge. A proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Wright blends ancestral wisdom with innovation to share nature’s healing power. Learn more at www.herballodge.com.

About Troubled Water

Troubled Water is an award-winning documentary that follows Chris Yahanda and William Wright on a 425-mile paddleboarding journey through the Great Lakes to raise awareness about the Line 5 pipeline. Directed by Davis Huber, the film also features Indigenous leaders Nathan Wright and Dustin MacLeod, who provide cultural and spiritual guidance.

