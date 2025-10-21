MARION and AXK Maternity Join Forces Under New Parent Company, Haus of Her Group Inc.

Haus of Her Group owns and operates premium maternity brands MARION and AXK.

Women-Led Brands Unite in Strategic Merger, Showcasing the Power of Mothers Supporting Mothers in Business

We...started talking about how moms and founders can lift each other up rather than compete. If we help each other, we increase our collective power.” — Joy O'Renick

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that underscores the power of collaboration over competition, maternity apparel brands MARION and AXK have announced their merger under a newly formed parent company, Haus of Her Group. The union brings together two mission-driven, female-founded brands redefining maternity fashion across North America.

MARION and AXK Maternity will continue to operate under distinct brand identities and online stores — marionmaternity.com and axkmaternity.com — while expanding their retail reach. MARION is available at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Macy’s; AXK is offered at Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Babylist. MARION will continue to create elevated, sustainable maternity workwear and fashion designed to empower professional women, while AXK will stay true to its identity as a premium activewear and athleisure brand for fashionable mamas-to-be.

The story of this merger began in summer 2023 at the Los Angeles Prego Expo, where MARION founder Joy O’Renick offered her pop-up dressing room to neighboring brand AXK, which was drawing a crowd but didn’t have a fitting space. The simple act of kindness sparked a conversation between O’Renick and AXK co-founders Crysti McCormick and Danielle Amin — a conversation that would eventually lead to a shared vision for reshaping the maternity fashion industry through collaboration.

“Danielle and Crysti were so kind and friendly. I couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to kick them out of a booth for stopping to say hello,” says O’Renick, referencing a painful experience the AXK founders had while trying to connect with another brand at a previous event. “We stayed in touch after the expo and started talking more about how moms and founders can lift each other up rather than compete for scraps. If we help each other, we increase our collective power — and that’s where real change and gender equity happen.”

MARION and AXK began exchanging manufacturing tips, sustainability insights, marketing resources, and moral support across borders and time zones. Eventually, the three founders pooled resources to exhibit together at the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas in 2024. The results exceeded all expectations and allowed both brands to secure deals with major national and international retailers.

“Our collaboration was the only reason we made it to ABC, because Crysti and I were really on the fence about doing it,” says Amin. Adds McCormick, “It was a huge opportunity we had because of the power of women supporting each other.”

The formation of Haus of Her Group marks a natural evolution of that partnership. The new parent company will provide shared operational support and a unified platform to scale both MARION’s and AXK’s reach, while preserving the unique brand identities that have made each label beloved by customers.

“We agreed from the beginning that ‘your success doesn’t diminish my success,’” O’Renick shares. “It’s kind of become our mission to prove that generosity and relationships create better business outcomes than trying to keep any little advantage for ourselves. And if at some point we find that a certain table is full, we’ll just help each other push in more chairs.”

ABOUT HAUS OF HER GROUP, INC.

Haus of Her Group is an independent, women-founded parent company created to empower modern maternity brands through community-first leadership and strategic growth. Formed in 2025 by the founders of MARION and AXK, Haus of Her Group believes that collaboration, not competition, is the key to reshaping the future of maternity fashion and female entrepreneurship.

ABOUT MARION

MARION was founded to fill the void of elevated, sustainable workwear for pregnancy and nursing. The brand is passionate about helping mamas-to-be feel effortlessly confident at work during every stage of maternity. MARION also offers maternity fashion and occasion wear.

Available at: marionmaternity.com, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, specialty retailers, and wholesale.

ABOUT AXK MATERNITY

AXK’s mission is to redefine maternity fashion and create a community supporting mamas during one of the most transitional times in life. With fabrics designed for second-skin comfort and styles that don’t sacrifice function for fashion, AXK offers stylish, intentional solutions for motherhood.

Available at: axkmaternity.com, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Babylist, specialty retailers, and wholesale.

