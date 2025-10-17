Cass & Peters Releases Multilingual 'Quick Start Guide' to Filing a New York Workers’ Compensation Claim

Best NYC Workers Compensation Law Firm Filing an Injury Claim in New York

Cass & Peters’ multilingual guide helps injured New York workers understand their rights and file compensation claims confidently.

“This guide represents our firm’s commitment to every day workers who struggle with paperwork, deadlines, and denials. Our goal was to make the process clearer and accessible in multiple languages” — Alan Cass, Founding Partner, Cass & Peters

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Workers Compensation Law Firm Cass & Peters, one of New York City’s most experienced workers’ compensation law firms, has released its new publication, A Quick Start Guide to Filing Your Workers’ Compensation Claim in NYC, now available in English, Spanish and Chinese.The multilingual, illustrated guide simplifies the process of filing a claim with the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board, giving injured workers a clear, step-by-step understanding of their rights and benefits. Designed for accessibility, the guide includes practical instructions, original photography and links to official state and federal resources. From Undocumented Workers who are injured in a Construction Accident or Healthcare worker dealing with repetitive stress injuries, workers have rights.Highlights of the Quick Start Guide• Available in three languages: English, Spanish and Chinese• Free and downloadable from the Cass & Peters website• Five-page, step-by-step format for injured New Yorkers• Covers the full claim process from reporting to appeals• Features original black-and-white photography depicting real workplace risks• Includes direct links to official state and federal resourcesAt a Glance – What the Guide CoversSection Key FocusStep 1: Report the Injury How to report a workplace injury in writing and create a paper trailStep 2: Medical Treatment Finding authorized doctors and keeping medical recordsStep 3: File Form C-3 Filing the official claim and preventing disputesStep 4: Documentation Organizing evidence, communications and receiptsStep 5: Benefits Overview Understanding wage replacement and medical coverageStep 6: Legal Support How Cass & Peters protects clients’ rights at hearings and appealsStep 7: Stay Engaged Following medical restrictions and staying informed on case progress“Our city’s workforce speaks dozens of languages, but the law protects everyone equally,” said [Attorney Name] Cass, founding partner of Cass & Peters. “By publishing this guide in multiple languages, we ensure that no worker feels powerless or uninformed after an injury.”The guide also provides links to key resources including the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board, Form C-3 Employee Claim, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP).A Quick Start Guide to Filing Your Workers’ Compensation Claim in NYC is available now in English, Spanish and Chinese as a free download at https://workerscompensationlawfirmnyc.com . High-resolution images and a press kit are available upon request.About Cass & PetersCass & Peters is a New York City–based law firm focusing exclusively on workers’ compensation law. Since 1980, the firm has represented injured workers throughout all five boroughs, protecting their rights and securing fair benefits in construction, healthcare, hospitality, retail and delivery industries.

