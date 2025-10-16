Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,010 in the last 365 days.

'Riverbend Church Hosts Riverfest, Austin’s Largest Church Fall Festival'

It’s an evening full of laughter, costumes, community, the quirkiness of Austin, and the simple joy of being together.”
— Scott Reeves
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Church invites the Central Texas community to celebrate the season at Riverfest, Austin’s largest church fall festival, on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event will feature hayrides, a haunted house, carnival games, food trucks, live music, a climbing wall, a pumpkin patch, the Southern Revelry Photo Booth, Fry Farm’s Petting Zoo, a large trunk-or-treat, appearances by the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, and more!! And of course, there will be plenty of candy to go around along with sweet memories for a lifetime.

Now in its third decade, Riverfest has become one of the area’s most anticipated fall traditions, drawing more than 3,500 guests last year from across the Austin and Hill Country region.

“Riverfest is one of our favorite ways to open our campus and simply love our city,” said Community Engagement Pastor and Campus Executive Scott Reeves of Riverbend Church. “It’s an evening full of laughter, costumes, community, the quirkiness of Austin, and the simple joy of being together. We hope every family feels welcome and celebrated here.”

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and bring family and friends for an evening of fun, community, and anticipation.

Admission is free for all ages.

Event Details: What: Riverfest  When: Friday, October 25, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. Where: Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746 Cost: Free admission

For more information, visit riverbend.com/riverfest or follow Riverbend Church on social media. For media inquires contact communications@riverbend.com.

Scott Reeves
Riverbend Church
+1 512-327-3540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Riverbend Church Hosts Riverfest, Austin’s Largest Church Fall Festival'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more