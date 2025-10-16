'Riverbend Church Hosts Riverfest, Austin’s Largest Church Fall Festival'

It’s an evening full of laughter, costumes, community, the quirkiness of Austin, and the simple joy of being together.” — Scott Reeves

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Church invites the Central Texas community to celebrate the season at Riverfest, Austin’s largest church fall festival , on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.This free, family-friendly event will feature hayrides, a haunted house, carnival games, food trucks, live music, a climbing wall, a pumpkin patch, the Southern Revelry Photo Booth, Fry Farm’s Petting Zoo, a large trunk-or-treat, appearances by the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, and more!! And of course, there will be plenty of candy to go around along with sweet memories for a lifetime.Now in its third decade, Riverfest has become one of the area’s most anticipated fall traditions, drawing more than 3,500 guests last year from across the Austin and Hill Country region.“Riverfest is one of our favorite ways to open our campus and simply love our city,” said Community Engagement Pastor and Campus Executive Scott Reeves of Riverbend Church. “It’s an evening full of laughter, costumes, community, the quirkiness of Austin, and the simple joy of being together. We hope every family feels welcome and celebrated here.”Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and bring family and friends for an evening of fun, community, and anticipation.Admission is free for all ages.Event Details: What: Riverfest When: Friday, October 25, 2025 | 5–7 p.m. Where: Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746 Cost: Free admissionFor more information, visit riverbend.com/riverfest or follow Riverbend Church on social media. For media inquires contact communications@riverbend.com.

