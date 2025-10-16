New Documentary Series ‘The Story of Irvine’ Premieres November 15

Movie Poster

Historical Film Chronicles the Evolution of Irvine from Ranch to World-Renowned City

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two years of production, The Story of Irvine — a powerful new documentary series chronicling the evolution of Irvine from cattle ranch to world-renowned master-planned city — will premiere online starting November 15, 2025.Filmmaker Nathan Gopen, founder of OC Web Media and a longtime Irvine resident, spent years researching, interviewing, and filming to create a compelling, accessible look at the city's transformation over the past 150 years.“I’d lived in Irvine for decades,” says Gopen, “but once I started filming aerial footage for a client, I began to truly see the city — not just as a place to live, but as the result of generations of planning, vision, and collaboration. That spark turned into a mission to tell the full story.”Featuring cinematic aerial photography, original interviews with local experts, and visual storytelling that blends historical context with personal insight, the series explores Irvine’s roots in agriculture, the formation of The Irvine Company, the rise of UC Irvine, and the planning principles that made the city a global model for smart growth.Each episode will explore a distinct chapter in Irvine’s story — from the early days of James Irvine’s land acquisitions to the city’s modern-day innovations in education, green space, and community design.________________________________________WATCH ONLINE – REGISTRATION OPENS SOONThe Story of Irvine will be available to stream online beginning November 15. Access to the full series is $20 for perpetual viewing, with early-bird discounts and exclusive perks available to those who join the official mailing list in advance.To be notified when registration opens and to receive a special pre-sale discount:Visit www.irvinedocumentary.com and sign up for updates.________________________________________About OC Web MediaFounded in 2013 and based in Irvine, OC Web Media is a creative agency specializing in video production, web design, and marketing. The company serves businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits across Orange County with a focus on authentic storytelling and high-impact visual media. Learn more at https://ocwebmedia.com

