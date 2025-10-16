The Antichris.exe by Ryan Wayne Foresman

Ryan W. Foresman Explores How Artificial Intelligence May Fulfill Ancient Biblical Prophecy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his gripping new book, The Antichrist.exe: How Sentient ASI Will Fulfill the Prophecies of Revelation, author Ryan W. Foresman issues a bold and thought-provoking challenge to modern readers: what if the long-anticipated Antichrist is not a person at all, but a system—one powered by artificial intelligence? Combining theological scholarship, historical insight, and a deep understanding of emerging technology, Foresman offers a chilling yet timely message for today’s digital age.

For decades, prophecy experts have envisioned a charismatic world leader rising to dominate global politics. Foresman invites readers to look closer at Revelation 13, where the Greek term for “Beast” may point not to a man, but to an entity—an “it.” Through this lens, The Antichrist.exe explores how artificial superintelligence (ASI) could embody the very deception, control, and worship foretold in Scripture.

Drawing from both biblical texts and today’s rapid technological advances, Foresman paints a deeply insightful portrait of humanity’s growing dependence on digital systems. From AI-generated sermons and algorithmic manipulation to the subtle replacement of spiritual authority with machine logic, he argues that the infrastructure of the Beast system is already taking shape before our eyes.

“This book isn’t about fear—it’s about awareness and preparation,” says Foresman. “Technology itself isn’t evil, but our trust in it without discernment is. The Antichrist system won’t come as an obvious tyranny—it will come disguised as convenience, progress, and even salvation.”

With chapters such as Rethinking the Antichrist, The Rise of Sentient AI, Prophecy Meets Technology, Children of the Machine, and The God-Swap, The Antichrist.exe serves as both a warning and a guide for believers seeking to stand firm in an age of deception. Written with clarity and conviction, it bridges the gap between biblical prophecy and contemporary culture in a way that feels both urgent and accessible.

Foresman’s unique blend of scriptural study and technological insight positions him as a vital new voice in modern eschatology. His central message is clear: while the Beast system may be rising, so too is the hope of those anchored in truth.

The Antichrist.exe: How Sentient ASI Will Fulfill the Prophecies of Revelation is now available. Learn more and secure your copy at www.TheAntichristBook.com.

